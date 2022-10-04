Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West 'A Bully' And 'A Joke'

Gigi Hadid has come to the defence of fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, calling out Kanye West for his social media attacks at the writer who criticised his latest Yeezy collection.

Model Gigi Hadid branded Kanye West 'a bully' and 'a joke' after he took to Instagram to hit back at Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a Vogue Fashion Editor, who called his Yeezy presentation 'deeply offensive, violent and dangerous' after he sent models down the runway wearing t-shirts emblazoned with 'white lives matter'.

Ye himself was also pictured wearing one of the controversial shirts.

The rapper took to social media to call Gabriella 'not a fashion person' after seeing her comments, before Gigi weighed in on the topic.

Gigi, who is close friends with Gabriella, hit back on one of Ye's posts on 4th October: "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s**t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

The supermodel left her comment under Kanye's post showing a text exchange with someone named Mowalola, thought to be British-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi who the music star picked to work on Yeezy Gap a few years ago.

In the texts she urges Ye 'not to insult' the journalist.

It comes after Gabriella shared her opinion on Ye's latest collection, which she was in the front row for.

She shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories, writing: "I guess I get what he tried to do – he thought it was duchampian. It wasn't. It didn't land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous."

Ye has since posted a blacked-out image stating: "When I said war I meant war."

Gigi and Gabriella have worked together in the past, with the stylist telling ELLE earlier this year she and the mum-of-one share a 'true friendship' and that they have a 'deep respect and trust' between them.

