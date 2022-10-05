Kendall Jenner Stands Behind Jaden Smith's Criticism Of Kanye West's Yeezy Show

Kendall supports Jaden's position about Kanye. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Kendall Jenner silently supports Jaden Smith after he hit out at Kanye West's offensive Yeezy fashion show.

Following Kanye West's controversial 'Yeezy Season 9' fashion show, a wave of celebrities have come forward to condemn his actions – even former sister-in-law Kendall Jenner has subtly supported the criticism.

Ye has been hit with widespread backlash after the rapper and multiple models wore 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts during the show that shocked Paris Fashion Week on October 3.

Jaden Smith attended the now notorious event but walked out mid-show, later explaining his decision to do so in a slew of tweets shared on the same night.

The 24-year-old – who has been a long-term family friend of the Kardashians – wrote soon after leaving the Yeezy show, "I Had To Dip Lol," and quickly followed it up with, "True Leaders Lead".

Kanye West stirred up controversy at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner subtly supports Jaden's stance on Yeezy. Picture: Getty

Jaden continued to weigh in on the controversy on Twitter, sharing another post that read: "I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out."

Making it clear that he was referencing the shirts worn at the 'Yeezy Season 9' show, Jaden tweeted again: "Black Lives Matter."

He capped off his series of posts by writing: "We Demand A More Progressive Future."

Kendall Jenner seemed to quietly support her friend (despite her close link to Kanye) by liking Jaden's posts about the Yeezy presentation.

Jaden Smith called out Kanye West at Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

People have come out in droves to criticise the Yeezy presentation. Picture: Gabriela Karefa-Johnson/Instagram

Of course, Kanye was married to Kendall's sister Kim for six years before they split in February of last year, and the entire Kardashian family had been involved with the Yeezy brand over the years.

Other than the subtle likes of Jaden's tweets, Kendall and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan have remained silent on the controversy.

Another notable person within the Kardashian circle that has hit out at the 'Donda' musician is Gigi Hadid, who took to Instagram to defend a friend who criticised Kanye's show.

The model called Kanye 'a bully' and 'a joke' after he took aim at Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a Vogue Fashion Editor, who called the Yeezy show 'deeply offensive, violent and dangerous'.

