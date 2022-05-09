Pete Davidson Makes Savage Joke About Kanye West ‘Pulling A Mrs Doubtfire’

Pete Davidson made some savage digs about Kanye West at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Picture: Getty/Netflix/20th Century Studios

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson made a few savage digs about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West during his Netflix special.

Following months of an online feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West, the comedian wasted no time in making savage digs about the rapper in a new sketch.

The Saturday Night Live star joined Netlix Is A Joke: The Festival to poke fun at his awkward history with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband.

Attempting to make light of the situation - which saw Kanye send several threats to him online in recent months - Pete made a savage dig about Ye ‘pulling a Mrs Doubtfire’.

Pete Davidson made a savage dig about Kanye West turning into Mrs Doubtfire. Picture: Netflix/YouTube

A feud sparked between Pete and Kanye West after the comedian began dating Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he asked the crowd, which was met with a lot of laughs.

“I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”

Of course, Pete is referring to the 1993 classic comedy movie starring Robin Williams, in which he plays a divorced husband who dresses up as a female housekeeper in order to spend time with his children.

Pete Davidson made savage jokes about Kanye West during the Netflix special. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Doubtfire is a family classic movie from 1993 starring Robin Williams. Picture: 20th Century Studios

This comes after TMZ reported that Ye will most likely have an ‘open-door policy’ when it comes to the custody of Kimye’s four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The outlet reports that it’s ‘highly likely’ the kids will remain at home with Kim, but the ‘Donda’ rapper will be able to see them ‘pretty much whenever he chooses’.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage and went on to be declared ‘legally single’ by a judge in March this year following Ye’s concerning outbursts online.

