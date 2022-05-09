Pete Davidson Makes Savage Joke About Kanye West ‘Pulling A Mrs Doubtfire’

9 May 2022, 11:40 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 16:10

Pete Davidson made some savage digs about Kanye West at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival
Pete Davidson made some savage digs about Kanye West at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Picture: Getty/Netflix/20th Century Studios
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson made a few savage digs about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West during his Netflix special.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following months of an online feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West, the comedian wasted no time in making savage digs about the rapper in a new sketch.

The Saturday Night Live star joined Netlix Is A Joke: The Festival to poke fun at his awkward history with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband.

Attempting to make light of the situation - which saw Kanye send several threats to him online in recent months - Pete made a savage dig about Ye ‘pulling a Mrs Doubtfire’.

Is Pete Davidson’s New Tattoo Really For Kim Kardashian’s Kids?

Pete Davidson made a savage dig about Kanye West turning into Mrs Doubtfire
Pete Davidson made a savage dig about Kanye West turning into Mrs Doubtfire. Picture: Netflix/YouTube
A feud sparked between Pete and Kanye West after the comedian began dating Kim Kardashian
A feud sparked between Pete and Kanye West after the comedian began dating Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he asked the crowd, which was met with a lot of laughs.

“I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”

Of course, Pete is referring to the 1993 classic comedy movie starring Robin Williams, in which he plays a divorced husband who dresses up as a female housekeeper in order to spend time with his children.

Pete Davidson made savage jokes about Kanye West during the Netflix special
Pete Davidson made savage jokes about Kanye West during the Netflix special. Picture: Alamy
Mrs Doubtfire is a family classic movie from 1993 starring Robin Williams
Mrs Doubtfire is a family classic movie from 1993 starring Robin Williams. Picture: 20th Century Studios

This comes after TMZ reported that Ye will most likely have an ‘open-door policy’ when it comes to the custody of Kimye’s four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The outlet reports that it’s ‘highly likely’ the kids will remain at home with Kim, but the ‘Donda’ rapper will be able to see them ‘pretty much whenever he chooses’.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage and went on to be declared ‘legally single’ by a judge in March this year following Ye’s concerning outbursts online.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared a photo of their daughter

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Just Shared Their First Snap Of Their Baby Girl

Dua Lipa approved Jack Harlow's song about her in his new album

Dua Lipa Responds To Jack Harlow’s Song About Her

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed

Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

Love Island has released its first trailer for 2022

Love Island Unveils First Look At Season 8 With Teaser Trailer

Gogglebox's Jenny is 'in hospital recovering' following operation, confirms co-star Lee

Gogglebox’s Lee Confirms Co-Star Jenny Is ‘In Hospital Having An Operation’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star