Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single Amid Kanye West Divorce - What This Means For Her

3 March 2022, 13:31

Kim Kardashian is now legally single following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is now legally single following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian will undergo some big changes now that a judge has declared her legally single following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single by a US court after her latest hearing in divorce proceedings from her estranged husband, Kanye West.

The 41-year-old KUWTK star filed to be legally single months ago and went on to state in new divorce papers just earlier this week that she ‘very much desires to be divorced’.

Kanye West Kidnaps And Buries Pete Davidson In Disturbing Animation Video For ‘Eazy’

In documents obtained by TMZ, the SKIMS founder said she wished to proceed with her ongoing divorce from Kanye following his series of controversial posts and messy behaviour online, in which he shared threatening posts about her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Ye’s posts left Kim concerned for Pete’s safety and she begged for him to remove them in leaked text messages to the ‘Donda’ rapper.

Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single in her divorce from Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single in her divorce from Kanye West.

As of her latest hearing, the reality star is now legally single, which has some big changes in store for her.

Firstly, Kim will now change her name back to Kim Kardashian, after changing it to Kim Kardashian-West following her marriage to the Yeezy star.

Aside from dropping her Kanye’s name, Kim’s request for a ‘bifurcated divorce’ means that the divorce proceedings will happen in two parts.

The first is settling her legal name and marital status - which has now been resolved.

Kim Kardashian will be dropping Kanye West's last name from hers
Kim Kardashian will be dropping Kanye West's last name from hers.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children.

Meanwhile, the second will involve custody and financial assets, however, this part has not yet been made public.

According to recent divorce papers, Kim stated that her and Ye’s prenup has always kept their trusts and assets separate.

In regards to custody of their four children, the pair had initially opted for joint custody, which is likely to remain the case after Kanye shared a statement to Hollywood Unlocked ahead of the hearing, saying: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”

