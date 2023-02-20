One Direction Fans Are Certain A Harry Styles & Niall Horan Collab Is Coming - Here’s Every Clue

20 February 2023, 10:48

Will Niall Horan and Harry Styles collab in 2023?
Will Niall Horan and Harry Styles collab in 2023? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We may be clowning but we’ll risk it for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan collab in 2023!

Can we all agree that if there was a Harry Styles and Niall Horan collab in 2023 the universe would implode?

Well, that may just happen as fans have been picking up on clues that the pair could’ve been teasing a song together underneath our very noses.

The former One Direction bandmates haven’t dropped a track together since their last album ‘Made In The A.M.’ which was released in 2015 alongside their former group members Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, just a year before their hiatus.

Niall Horan Shares Heartfelt Letter To Fans After Releasing ‘Heaven’

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

And whilst fans have been holding out for years for a 1D reunion, some are convinced we could be closer than we think with a mini Narry moment.

So, are Harry Styles and Niall Horan collaborating in 2023?

Here’s everything we know so far…

One Direction fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan collab in 2023
One Direction fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan collab in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Are Harry Styles and Niall Horan collaborating in 2023?

Most recently, fans have suspected that maybe something 1D-related could be cooking up after Harry thanked Niall, Liam, Louis and Zayn during his BRITs winning speech for Artist of the Year, saying: “I wouldn’t be here without you, either. Thank you so much.”

Of course, that got fans talking, and before we knew it, theories were swirling on TikTok with shreds of evidence pointing to potential music from Harry and Niall.

Niall just so happened to reveal that his third studio album ‘The Show’ is coming on June 9 and even dropped a new single called ‘Heaven’, leaving more fans hoping for a Narry track on the project.

Harry is set to play an Ireland tour date on June 10 - a day after Niall’s album will have dropped - and fans are convinced the Irish star will join Haz at the concert to celebrate.

Not convinced yet? More clues are incoming…

Niall Horan is dropping his third album 'The Show' on June 9
Niall Horan is dropping his third album 'The Show' on June 9. Picture: Niall Horan

So, fans may remember that Harry was spotted filming what appeared to be a circus-themed music video in May 2022, where the ‘As It Was’ singer could be seen dressed in a yellow, feathered costume.

At the time, everyone theorised it was for a track on ‘Harry’s House’, but the video is yet to be released or tied into one of the songs on Harry’s 2022 album.

Now, eagle-eyed fans are convinced the music video was actually for a song of Niall’s with fans noticing a box with a cloudy blue sky design on the set of the music video, which just so happens to have an identical design to the candles Niall has been using to promote his new bop ‘Heaven’.

Fans also think Niall’s album title ‘The Show’ could allude to a circus theme.

Cast your minds back to the evolution of ‘Harry’s House’ and when his website featured a series of doors with pictures behind them - fans noticed one door had stripes similar to a shirt Niall wore during an appearance on The Late Late Show

Niall also spoke about recording his album in Joshua Tree, California - and Harry’s website also had a snap of a Joshua Tree behind a door.

Of course, these could all be coincidences, but we’ve got to say, these theories are pretty convincing!

Harry and Niall are yet to address collab rumours, but keep your eyes peeled on this page for any more clues!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

Get to know Jax Jones as he heads into Love Island to perform

Who Is Jax Jones? 5 Need-To-Know Facts About The DJ From His Net Worth To His Songs & Real Name

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star