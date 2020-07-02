One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Met Zayn Malik In X Factor Line Before Band Formed

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles met each other before 1D formed in 2010. Picture: PA/Twitter

A One Direction fan has resurfaced a photo of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik’s first meeting before they became a band on the X Factor and it’s the cutest thing ever!

As we approach One Direction’s 10-year anniversary, fans have been sharing their fave moments about the boys and the latest anecdote is a resurfaced picture of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, from the very first time they met.

Some Directioners may not know this, but the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star and father-to-be Zayn actually met long before they were put into the iconic band with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The pair had a conversation while in the line for their X Factor solo auditions, in London, and ended up taking a picture together, not knowing they were about to take over the world together!

A fan shared the cute moment on Twitter, writing: “Thinking about how they met before 1D was even a thing in the Xfactor line and liked eachother enough to take a picture together to remember eachother [crying emojis] IM GOING THROUGJ IT AGAIN [sic]."

thinking about how they met before 1D was even a thing in the Xfactor line and liked eachother enough to take a picture together to remember eachother 😭😭 IM GOING THROUGJ IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/QNWDzOXwNK — $aff (@liketolose) June 25, 2020

Fans were obviously sent into a frenzy over the adorable snap of the young stars before their One Direction days and rushed to the comments to share their love for the singers.

One wrote: “I will not hesitate to go cry.”

“Alright imma cry myself to sleep now [sic],” added another.

It goes without saying that there were a number of 1D crying memes under the picture as well!

Directioners commented on the throwback snap of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. Picture: Twitter

Fans were emotional about the pre-One Direction picture. Picture: Twitter

Coming up to the band’s 10th anniversary on July 23, it’s no surprise that fans are uncovering all the most iconic moments of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ stars.

Rumours have been flying around about the boys getting back together for a reunion.

However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed so all we can do now is wait and continue on our trip down 1D memory lane!

