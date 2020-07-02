One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Met Zayn Malik In X Factor Line Before Band Formed

2 July 2020, 12:47

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles met each other before 1D formed in 2010
Zayn Malik and Harry Styles met each other before 1D formed in 2010. Picture: PA/Twitter

A One Direction fan has resurfaced a photo of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik’s first meeting before they became a band on the X Factor and it’s the cutest thing ever!

As we approach One Direction’s 10-year anniversary, fans have been sharing their fave moments about the boys and the latest anecdote is a resurfaced picture of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, from the very first time they met.

Some Directioners may not know this, but the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star and father-to-be Zayn actually met long before they were put into the iconic band with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

One Direction Fan Creates ‘New Tour Intro’ Amid 10-Year Anniversary Reunion Rumours

The pair had a conversation while in the line for their X Factor solo auditions, in London, and ended up taking a picture together, not knowing they were about to take over the world together!

A fan shared the cute moment on Twitter, writing: “Thinking about how they met before 1D was even a thing in the Xfactor line and liked eachother enough to take a picture together to remember eachother [crying emojis] IM GOING THROUGJ IT AGAIN [sic]."

Fans were obviously sent into a frenzy over the adorable snap of the young stars before their One Direction days and rushed to the comments to share their love for the singers.

One wrote: “I will not hesitate to go cry.”

“Alright imma cry myself to sleep now [sic],” added another.

It goes without saying that there were a number of 1D crying memes under the picture as well!

Directioners commented on the throwback snap of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik
Directioners commented on the throwback snap of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik. Picture: Twitter
Fans were emotional about the pre-One Direction picture
Fans were emotional about the pre-One Direction picture. Picture: Twitter

Coming up to the band’s 10th anniversary on July 23, it’s no surprise that fans are uncovering all the most iconic moments of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ stars.

Rumours have been flying around about the boys getting back together for a reunion.

However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed so all we can do now is wait and continue on our trip down 1D memory lane!

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Pupils' return to school is mandatory in September

The New Coronavirus Measures For Schools Reopening In September

Naked Attraction is set to start in a few weeks

Naked Attraction ‘Given Green Light’ To Start Filming As Contestants Stand In Coronavirus-Friendly Glass Pods
Cinemas can reopen from 4 July

How Cinemas Will Have Changed When They Reopen – Including No More Pick ’N’ Mix

Liam Payne says son Bear has inspired him from the day he was born

Liam Payne Credits 'Inspiring' Son Bear For Making Him A Better Person

Lea Michele branded a 'horrible human being' by former Broadway co-star

Lea Michele A 'Despicable, Horrible Human' Says Broadway Co-Star In Further Claims Against Glee Actress
One Direction's alternate ending for 'History' resurfaces

One Direction's Final Scene That Was Cut From 'History' Music Video Resurfaces Ahead Of 10th Anniversary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos