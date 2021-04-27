Olivia Rodrigo Reflects On ‘Identity Crisis’ Struggles In Her Younger Disney Days

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about finding fame at a young age. Picture: Getty/@oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about how ‘loneliness’ drove her to have an ‘identity crisis’ at a young age.

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars around at the moment following the success of her first hit song, ‘Drivers License’, and her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

However, the ‘Deja Vu’ songstress has now opened up about the struggles she endured ahead of hitting worldwide success in her career.

Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting

Speaking to ELLE, Olivia opened up about the "loneliness" she experienced as a young Disney star when filming Bizaardvark, which she appeared in alongside her co-star and now-BFF Madison Hu, who she dubbed "literally my soul mate".

She revealed that at 14 years old, the loneliness led to her asking herself existential questions.

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about the 'loneliness' she experienced as a young Disney star. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia recalled having, what she called “an identity crisis on steroids”, saying she was struggling with questions that every young teen experiences: “Who the f**k am I?

“Who cares about me? How do I treat people?”, before sharing the added pressures, “Most 14-year-olds aren’t in a room with adults being like, ‘So, what’s your brand?’ ”

She went on to reveal that songwriting played a big part in allowing herself to find her “brand”.

Olivia Rodrigo said songwriting helped her to find her identity. Picture: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

“I think songwriting has really helped me home in on what I like about myself and my art,” Olivia added.

“I just want to be effortless, I guess,” she said, “Whether it’s in my fashion or my songs or my social media, I want to just be like, ‘Yo, this is me. And I’m sometimes weird as f**k, and I’m sometimes polished and put together.’

“I think that’s the antithesis of a brand,” she concluded.

At just 18 years old, Olivia has reached global stardom as a pop star and actress, with fans gearing up for the release of her debut album, Sour.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital