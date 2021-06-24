Is Niall Horan On Taylor Swift’s New Red Album? 5 Fan Theories That Are Actually Pretty Convincing

Fans think Niall Horan could be on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and we are not ready. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here are all the reasons why fans think Niall Horan could be a featured artist on Taylor Swift's new 'Red' album, and we hope they're on to something...

A graphic is circulating online of a rumoured tracklisting for Taylor Swift's next-upcoming re-release, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ – and Niall Horan might be involved?!

Taylor announced last week that her fourth studio album, ‘Red’, would be the next record to get her 2021 special treatment and recieve a new lease of life – expect to see the project land on streaming platforms on November 19.

As if that wasn’t good enough, as well as the One Direction star rumoured to be involved, the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran are also expected to feature... is this too good to be true?

'Red' was initially released in 2012 to a world of success, fans can't wait to hear the smash-record reimagined nearly ten years later!

Sheeran was originally featured on the 14th track, 'Everything Has Changed', and it's widely considered that he will reprise his role for take-two of the hugely successful collaboration.

Ed is putting out solo music again, T-Swizzle is gearing up to release 'Red'... it feels like the early-2010s all over again!

Taylor Swift is releasing a new version of 'Red' and fans are speculating on who will feature. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Pop-prodigy and mega-Swiftie, Olivia Rodrigo, is also speculated to include vocals on a previously unreleased song – the 'good 4 u' singer already shares a close working relationship with Taylor, so this rumour isn't too unimaginable!

Here's all the reasons fans think Niall could be a collaborator on the 'Evermore' writer's newest venture...

Will Niall Horan be featured on Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release? Picture: PA Images

Taylor Swift writes that she's working on new music with her 'favourite artists'

Taylor tweeted out that one of the best things about re-releasing her old albums is getting to record never-heard-before tracks with musicians she admires!

It's not a far cry to imagine that Horan might fall into that category, considering the pair have praised each other's music a bunch of times online.

One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!! ☔️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021

Niall Horan calls Taylor's 'Folklore' album 'genius'

The 'Slow Hands' hit-maker hailed the star a 'genius' when asked if he had listened to her 2020 lockdown album, 'Folklore'.

A follower quizzed Niall: "Have you been listening to Folklore yet? What are your thoughts?"

The musician couldn't help gush about Taylor's talents with his response: “So beautiful.

"The lady is a genius” – if that praise doesn't make Swift invite him to work with her then we don't know what will!

Niall Horan and Taylor Swift constantly praise each other's music. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall covered a 'Red' track on Instagram live

The 'No Judgement' singer has even dabbled in the Miss Americana star's discography!

He covered the mega-fan-favourite, 'All Too Well', on an Instagram live – the track is widely thought to be one of the best Swift has ever penned.

The pop-power ballad was the first song she wrote the fourth studio album and was featured as the seventh track.

Maybe Niall had a hand in making the rumoured ten-minute version of the track become a reality – wishful thinking?

They both have tracks called 'Our Song'...

Some fans have speculated online that this could have been an Easter egg all along!

The 27-year-old X Factor alumn released the smash-hit, 'Our Song', featuring Anne-Marie in May of this year.

Hardcore Swifties will know that Taylor has a song of the same name that she put out as the third single from her debut album all the way back in 2007!

It could be a coincidence... but it could also be another one of Taylor's clever hidden hints!

Taylor Swift and Niall Horan had a blast performing together in concert in 2018. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall Horan has sung with Taylor Swift before

This wouldn't be the first time that Niall worked alongside the pop-powerhouse, he joined Taylor as a special guest during a show at Wembley Stadium as part of The Reputation World Tour.

Niall later thanked the 'Cardigan' songwriter with a sweet Instagram photo of their iconic performance together.

"Thank you @taylorswift for having me last night at Wembley. What a fantastic experience to share the stage with you!"

🔙 3 years ago, Niall Horan joined Taylor Swift as a surprise guest at the Wembley Stadium during Reputation Tour and performed Slown Hands! 🎊🏟



pic.twitter.com/gRrEXphUgo — Niall Tour Updates (@niallontours) June 22, 2021

Taylor featured tracks from her 'vault' of unreleased works on 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and she has stated that she will continue this trend with every album.

When announcing the upcoming album Taylor said: "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red."

If our calculations are correct, then that means we have 11 new Swift bops to look forward to hearing for the first time...and one of them might just feature the 'Nice To Meet Ya' songwriter!

A rumoured tracklisting for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' has emerged online. Picture: Twitter

So maybe, just maybe... friends who perform together, also record songs from 'The Vault' together?

We sure do hope so!

