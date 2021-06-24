Is Niall Horan On Taylor Swift’s New Red Album? 5 Fan Theories That Are Actually Pretty Convincing

24 June 2021, 17:27 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 17:37

Fans think Niall Horan could be on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and we are not ready
Fans think Niall Horan could be on 'Red (Taylor's Version)' and we are not ready. Picture: PA/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here are all the reasons why fans think Niall Horan could be a featured artist on Taylor Swift's new 'Red' album, and we hope they're on to something...

A graphic is circulating online of a rumoured tracklisting for Taylor Swift's next-upcoming re-release, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ – and Niall Horan might be involved?!

Taylor announced last week that her fourth studio album, ‘Red’, would be the next record to get her 2021 special treatment and recieve a new lease of life – expect to see the project land on streaming platforms on November 19.

Why Fans Are Shocked That Taylor Swift’s Next Album Is ‘Red’ And Not ‘1989’

As if that wasn’t good enough, as well as the One Direction star rumoured to be involved, the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran are also expected to feature... is this too good to be true?

'Red' was initially released in 2012 to a world of success, fans can't wait to hear the smash-record reimagined nearly ten years later!

Sheeran was originally featured on the 14th track, 'Everything Has Changed', and it's widely considered that he will reprise his role for take-two of the hugely successful collaboration.

Ed is putting out solo music again, T-Swizzle is gearing up to release 'Red'... it feels like the early-2010s all over again!

Taylor Swift is releasing a new version of 'Red' and fans are speculating on who will feature
Taylor Swift is releasing a new version of 'Red' and fans are speculating on who will feature. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Pop-prodigy and mega-Swiftie, Olivia Rodrigo, is also speculated to include vocals on a previously unreleased song – the 'good 4 u' singer already shares a close working relationship with Taylor, so this rumour isn't too unimaginable!

Here's all the reasons fans think Niall could be a collaborator on the 'Evermore' writer's newest venture...

Will Niall Horan be featured on Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release?
Will Niall Horan be featured on Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release? Picture: PA Images

Taylor Swift writes that she's working on new music with her 'favourite artists'

Taylor tweeted out that one of the best things about re-releasing her old albums is getting to record never-heard-before tracks with musicians she admires!

It's not a far cry to imagine that Horan might fall into that category, considering the pair have praised each other's music a bunch of times online.

Niall Horan calls Taylor's 'Folklore' album 'genius'

The 'Slow Hands' hit-maker hailed the star a 'genius' when asked if he had listened to her 2020 lockdown album, 'Folklore'.

A follower quizzed Niall: "Have you been listening to Folklore yet? What are your thoughts?"

The musician couldn't help gush about Taylor's talents with his response: “So beautiful.

"The lady is a genius” – if that praise doesn't make Swift invite him to work with her then we don't know what will!

Niall Horan and Taylor Swift constantly praise each other's music
Niall Horan and Taylor Swift constantly praise each other's music. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall covered a 'Red' track on Instagram live

The 'No Judgement' singer has even dabbled in the Miss Americana star's discography!

He covered the mega-fan-favourite, 'All Too Well', on an Instagram live – the track is widely thought to be one of the best Swift has ever penned.

The pop-power ballad was the first song she wrote the fourth studio album and was featured as the seventh track.

Maybe Niall had a hand in making the rumoured ten-minute version of the track become a reality – wishful thinking?

They both have tracks called 'Our Song'...

Some fans have speculated online that this could have been an Easter egg all along!

The 27-year-old X Factor alumn released the smash-hit, 'Our Song', featuring Anne-Marie in May of this year.

Hardcore Swifties will know that Taylor has a song of the same name that she put out as the third single from her debut album all the way back in 2007!

It could be a coincidence... but it could also be another one of Taylor's clever hidden hints!

Taylor Swift and Niall Horan had a blast performing together in concert in 2018
Taylor Swift and Niall Horan had a blast performing together in concert in 2018. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

Niall Horan has sung with Taylor Swift before

This wouldn't be the first time that Niall worked alongside the pop-powerhouse, he joined Taylor as a special guest during a show at Wembley Stadium as part of The Reputation World Tour.

Niall later thanked the 'Cardigan' songwriter with a sweet Instagram photo of their iconic performance together.

"Thank you @taylorswift for having me last night at Wembley. What a fantastic experience to share the stage with you!"

Taylor featured tracks from her 'vault' of unreleased works on 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and she has stated that she will continue this trend with every album.

When announcing the upcoming album Taylor said: "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red."

If our calculations are correct, then that means we have 11 new Swift bops to look forward to hearing for the first time...and one of them might just feature the 'Nice To Meet Ya' songwriter!

A rumoured tracklisting for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' has emerged online
A rumoured tracklisting for 'Red (Taylor's Version)' has emerged online. Picture: Twitter

So maybe, just maybe... friends who perform together, also record songs from 'The Vault' together?

We sure do hope so!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Joshua Bassett has opened up on his 'coming out video' comment

Joshua Bassett Confirms He’s Part Of LGBTQ+ Community And Says ‘Coming Out Video’ Wasn't A Joke
Sam Asghari is supporting Britney Spears through her conservatorship court case

All The Times Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has Shown Support Throughout Conservatorship Ordeal
Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date Confirmed – Here Are All The Other Details

TV & Film

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have split

Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu And Mike Boateng Split After 15 Months Together

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Justin Timberlake shows his support for Britney Spears during conservatorship court hearing

Justin Timberlake Posts Support For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Court Statement

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album