WATCH: Zara Larsson Reveals Billie Eilish Is Her Dream Collaboration

Zara Larsson listed off her ideal collaborations - from Anne-Marie to Niall Horan - only to crown the 'Bury A Friend' singer as her dream.

Zara Larsson has worked with the likes of Tinie Tempah, David Guetta and Clean Bandit. And after releasing her new song, 'Don't Worry Bout Me', Zara has her eyes set on Billie Eilish.

The 'Lush Life' singer played a game of rattled through some of her ideal future collaborations, until she found the perfect one.

Zara Larsson chose to collaborate with Billie Eilish over Beyoncé. Picture: Getty

After listing off the likes of Mabel and Shawn Mendes, Zara complimented Dua Lipa's voice, saying they'd have a lovely medley together, as their voices are so different.

However, after vying for Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes' affection, Zara opted to collaborate with Billie Eilish, as she's "super different"... Even when she was pitted against Beyoncé.

