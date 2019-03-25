Zara Larsson's New Single 'Don't Worry Bout Me': Artwork, Release Date & More

Zara Larsson's new song 'Don't Worry Bout Me' is nearly here and fans literally can't wait to get their hands on it.

Zara Larsson's new single 'Don't Worry Bout Me' is due to be released this week and her fans are losing all chill over the imminent release of her follow up track to 'Ruin My Life'.

It has been almost four months since Zara graced us with 'Ruin My Life' and now she's on the brink of releasing her second single to what we all presume will be her next album.

Zara Larsson is set to release her new song 'Don't Worry Bout Me' this week. Picture: Zara Larsson

Zara's been hinting at new music for a while and now that she's announced that the single is on it's way, she's also revealed that there will be a small tour that goes along with the single including dates in Munich, Amsterdam and London...

Fans have of course been tweeting about their excitement as Zara dives into the new era of her music in the lead up to her second album. One fan tweeted, "this makes my life happy" with another adding, "ahhh new Zara music!".

Zara has revealed that the colour scheme behind the artwork will be purple after answering a fan's tweet...

Girl do you have a sixth sense? https://t.co/KbiEhe9I82 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) March 24, 2019

In an interview with Billboard, Zara was asked about the song after a video of her performing it surfaced online, "Yeah, it’s one of my absolute favorites. I’m so excited for that one. That’s probably going to be the second single. It’s almost like “Ruin My Life,” part two: I don’t give a f**k about you anymore, get out of my mentions, get out my DMs. Like, “Bye, don’t worry about me, worry about you.” I love that."

