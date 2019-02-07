Ariana Grande Revealed She Added Background Vocals To Zara Larsson's Upcoming Song

7 February 2019, 06:36

One of Zara Larsson's upcoming songs features backing vocals by Ariana Grande
One of Zara Larsson's upcoming songs features backing vocals by Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

After a fan questioned why they were together, Ariana Grande announced that she featured as backing vocals on one of Zara Larsson's upcoming tracks.

It's the collaboration we've all been waiting for. Ariana Grande (who has recently refused to perform at the GRAMMYs) claimed that - after being spotted together - that she has added background vocals and harmonies for Zara Larsson.

A fan shared a photo of Zara Larsson with the '7 rings' singer, asking "what is dis for [sic]", and Ariana replied "gang background vocals for a song Zara was working on ln !

"it sounds so good / she’s so good .... i jus be in the corner adding harmonies n making jokes every now n then," continued Ari.

The 'Ruin My Life' sensation shared her love for Ariana, saying "Sweet baby angel".

View this post on Instagram

@zaralarsson: hi guys. 👋⠀ me:⠀ ⠀ #zaralarsson

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) on

This is the duo we need.

Zara Larsson is currently working on her second album, following her critical acclaim with her 2017 release, 'So Good'. Meanwhile, Ariana is set to drop her fifth studio album, 'thank u, next' on Friday, 8 February.

