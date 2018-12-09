WATCH: Zara Larsson Ranks Niall Horan As Her Least Fave Member Of 1D

We took it upon ourselves to ruin Zara Larsson's life, by quizzing her on the worst members of One Direction, and all things to do with Brian...

Zara Larsson's brand new tune, 'Ruin My Life' is an absolute bop. So it only seems fair that we help Zara live her lyrics, by literally ruining her life.

Roman Kemp invited Zara backstage at the #CapitalJBB to grill her on some scarily impossible questions which she contractually had to answer.

Zara Larsson admitted Niall Horan was her least favourite member of One Direction. Picture: PA Images

Today, at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, we learned that despite wanting to marry her boyfriend, Brian, today, she's not keen on his name at all.

But the real hard-hitter came when the 'Lush Life' pop sensation said that Niall was her least favourite member of One Direction.

If Brian does propose to you today, Zara, make sure you reconcile with Niall, because I'm sure he'd be game for singing 'Slow Hands' as your first dance.

