Zara Larsson Reveals Shock Christmas Tradition With Boyfriend Brian H Whittaker

‘Ruin My Life’ singer shocked Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp when she revealed her present buying skills for her boyfriend.

Zara Larsson and boyfriend Brian H Whittaker are one of pop’s cutest couples, always showing off just how much they love each other on Twitter and Instagram.

However, in an exclusive with Roman Kemp at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, the ‘Ruin My Life’ singer admitted the two of them aren’t quite as romantic as you would imagine at Christmas.

In a shock confession, which left Roman open-mouthed, Zara admitted they don’t exchange gifts.

The 20 year old told us exclusively: “Help me! I haven’t got it [Brian’s] yet. I am notorious for going out on Christmas Day, covered in sweat to buy presents.

“It’s really hard to get him something, I’m quite generous. Last year I didn’t get him anything and he didn’t get me anything.”

However, it’s not all bad as Zara revealed the couple are always buying each other presents throughout the year.

“We give each other stuff on random days like yesterday I bought him a perfume,” she added.

And it sounds like Zara isn’t the only Larsson family member who struggles with Christmas ideas as she admitted at a previous Summertime Ball that her parents give her notes instead of presents.

Well, it’s all about the thought they say…

