Ariana Grande Threw A '7 Rings' Party For Her "Ten Friends" And It Looked Epic

Ariana Grande hosted the best '7 Rings' celebration party. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande celebrated the release of new anthem ‘7 Rings’ with an equally pink party for her best pals.

We’ve been waiting for the follow-up to ‘thank u, next’ and ‘imagine’ for a few weeks now and at midnight Ariana Grande dropped the perfect music video to ‘7 rings’.

In the video, Ari invites her squad of proud Tiffany & Co ring owners for a super lit house party. We’re talking bubbly towers, graffiti, and some twerking of course.

To celebrate IRL the singer held a similar party inspired by the video.

She shared an image to Instagram Stories a couple of hours ahead of the release, saying: “having a party for my ten friends! So excited. I went really full out. I hope ppl show up ooops.”

And obviously, when Ari invites you to a party you show up!

The 'God Is A Woman' singer shared guests arriving including Victoria Monet, Kaydence Visus, Njomza, and cousin Courtney Chipolone. However, other besties Alexa Luria and Tayla Parx were clearly missed.

Thankfully, Victoria kept us in the loop.

The 10-person party had ‘7’ cookies, more bubbly, arcade games, and it just wouldn’t be a party without a sick dance mat.

