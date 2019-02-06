Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has reportedly turned down the chance to perform at the GRAMMYs, following a dispute with producers of the show.

After releasing her fifth studio album, 'thank u, next', Ariana Grande was reportedly supposed to perform at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

However, she has since refused to perform (or even attend the ceremony) according to reports, after she disagreed with producers.

> Ariana Grande Was Devastated Over Japanese '7 rings' Tattoo Fail

The pop sensation was apparently left "insulted" after producers of the GRAMMYs wouldn't let her perform her most recent single, '7 rings'.

At first, they seemingly reached a compromise where '7 rings' would feature in a medley made up of many of Ari's latest and greatest tunes, but this soon changed.

Ariana Grande was supposed to perform '7 rings' at the 2019 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

A source close to the situation stated that these preconditions weren't enforced on any of the other performers - like Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus.

> If You Want All Of The Deets On The GRAMMYs, Head Over To Our App!

The GRAMMYs faced a similar situation during their ceremony last year, where they stopped Lorde from performing a song from her GRAMMY-nominated album, 'Melodrama'.