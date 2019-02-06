Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

6 February 2019, 11:56

Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours
Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has reportedly turned down the chance to perform at the GRAMMYs, following a dispute with producers of the show.

After releasing her fifth studio album, 'thank u, next', Ariana Grande was reportedly supposed to perform at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

However, she has since refused to perform (or even attend the ceremony) according to reports, after she disagreed with producers.

The pop sensation was apparently left "insulted" after producers of the GRAMMYs wouldn't let her perform her most recent single, '7 rings'.

At first, they seemingly reached a compromise where '7 rings' would feature in a medley made up of many of Ari's latest and greatest tunes, but this soon changed.

Ariana Grande was supposed to perform '7 rings' at the 2019 GRAMMYs
Ariana Grande was supposed to perform '7 rings' at the 2019 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

A source close to the situation stated that these preconditions weren't enforced on any of the other performers - like Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus.

The GRAMMYs faced a similar situation during their ceremony last year, where they stopped Lorde from performing a song from her GRAMMY-nominated album, 'Melodrama'.

