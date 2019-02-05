Ariana Grande Was Devastated Over Japanese '7 Rings' Tattoo Fail

Ariana Grande addresses tattoo fail, again. Picture: Instagram

By now everyone and their grandad know about Ariana Grande’s Japanese language tattoo fail.

Last week, Ariana Grande shared a photo of her new palm tattoo which was meant to read ‘7 rings’ in Japanese but actually read as ‘small grill’.

An evidently embarrassed Ariana revealed she couldn’t handle the pain, but resurfaced days later with a ‘fixed’ tattoo.

However, Ari fell victim again when a Japanese fan pointed out her new tattoo actually means “Japanese BBQ finger”.

Ariana Grande Has Had Enough Of Everybody Talking Trash About Her Japanese Tattoo

The singer at first seemed to be joining in on a few jokes but things turned sour after some critics took offense.

In a now deleted response to a person who demanded an apology, Ari wrote: “I have actually, many a time. I also went back and got it fixed with the help of my tutor to be more accurate.”

Ariana Grande addresses Japanese tattoo critics. Picture: Twitter

She went on to say that many others make the ol’ foreign language tattoo fail, but don’t care culturally unlike her who at least cared enough to rectify the mistake.

Ariana Grande confesses she cares "soooo" much about tattoo fail. Picture: Twitter

According to reports, LaserAway apparently offered her a £1.5 million deal to have the ink removed.

Ariana hilariously replied on Twitter, tweeting: “i’ll give y’all a million to get off my n**s.”

i’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts https://t.co/7yMyP0eHtt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 2, 2019

Doesn’t sound like too bad of a deal now.

