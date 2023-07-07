Taylor Swift’s 'Timeless' Lyrics Are Inspired By Her Grandmother Marjorie

On Air Now
7 July 2023, 10:55
Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans
Taylor Swift has released ‘Timeless’, a song from the vault on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ inspired by her grandmother Marjorie.
Taylor Swift has re-released 'Speak Now' and it consists of 22 songs, most of which we all know so well like ‘Back To December’ and ‘Dear John’, but also six ‘From The Vault’, which are songs Taylor wrote for the original album in 2010 but never made the cut.
‘Timeless’ is one of the new tracks fans are falling in love with as Tay travels back in time to sing about her grandmother Marjorie Finlay’s first love.
‘Marjorie’ was also the name of a song on Taylor’s 2020 ‘Evermore’ album.
When Will I Have Access To Taylor Swift Tickets And What Time Do They Go On Sale?
Taylor has spoken about her grandmother before and was left in tears during her Nashville concert in May on The Eras Tour when fans in the crowd held up photos of Marjorie as Taylor performed the song inspired by her grandmother.
The lyric video for ‘Marjorie’ consists of video footage of Taylor’s grandmother and, similarly, for ‘Timeless’ Tay’s used a collection of old photos of her maternal grandmother to accompany the new lyrics.
Marjorie was an opera singer and her vocals can be heard on the song Taylor penned about her in 2020.
For ‘Timeless’, the lyric video shows pictures of Taylor’s grandparents after being inspired by their love story.
When ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ was released on 7th July, Taylor took to Twitter to share a little more on the From The Vault tracks, saying she had to leave behind some songs she’s ‘unfailingly proud of’ when putting the original album’s track list together.
It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023
Taylor Swift - Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Lyric Video)
Down the block, there's an antique shop
And something in my head said, "Stop," so I walked in
On the counter was a cardboard box
And the sign said, "Photos: twenty-five cents each"
Black and white, saw a '30s bride
And school lovers laughin' on the porch of their first house
The kinda love that you only find once in a lifetime
The kind you don't put down
And that's when I called you and it's so hard to explain
But in those photos, I saw us instead
And, somehow, I know that you and I would've found each other
In another life, you still would've turned my head even if wе'd met
On a crowded street in 1944
And you werе headed off to fight in the war
You still would've been mine
We would have been timeless
I would've read your love letters every single night
And prayed to God you'd be comin' home all right
And you would've been fine
We would have been timeless
'Cause I believe that we were supposed to find this
So, even in a different life, you still would've been mine
We would've been timeless
I had to smile when it caught my eye
There was one of a teenage couple in the driveway
Holdin' hands on the way to a dance
And the date on the back said 1958
Which brought me back to the first time I saw you
Time stood still like somethin' in this old shop
I thought about it as I started lookin' 'round
At these precious things that time forgot
That's when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs
Story of a romance torn apart by fate
Hundreds of years ago, they fell in love, like we did
And I'd die for you in the same way if I first saw your face
[Chorus] In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land
And I was forced to marry another man
You still would've been mine
We would have been timeless
I would've read your love letters every single night
And run away and left it all behind
You still would've been mine
We would've been timeless
'Cause I believe that we were supposed to find this
So, even in a different life, you still would've been mine We would've been timeless
Time breaks down your mind and body
Don't you let it touch your soul It was like an age-old classic
The first time that you saw me
The story started when you said, "Hello"
In a crowded room a few short years ago
And sometimes there's no proof, you just know
You're always gonna be mine
We're gonna be I'm gonna love you when our hair is turnin' grey
We'll have a cardboard box of photos of the life we've made
And you'll say, "Oh my, we really were timeless"
We're gonna be timeless, timeless
You still would've been mine
We would've been
Even if we'd met on a crowded street in 1944
You still would've been mine
We would've been
Down the block, there's an antique shop
And somethin' in my head said, "Stop," so I walked in
