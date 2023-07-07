Taylor Swift’s 'Timeless' Lyrics Are Inspired By Her Grandmother Marjorie

Taylor Swift performs in the heavy rain for her fans

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has released ‘Timeless’, a song from the vault on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ inspired by her grandmother Marjorie.

Taylor Swift has re-released 'Speak Now' and it consists of 22 songs, most of which we all know so well like ‘Back To December’ and ‘Dear John’, but also six ‘From The Vault’, which are songs Taylor wrote for the original album in 2010 but never made the cut.

‘Timeless’ is one of the new tracks fans are falling in love with as Tay travels back in time to sing about her grandmother Marjorie Finlay’s first love.

‘Marjorie’ was also the name of a song on Taylor’s 2020 ‘Evermore’ album.

Taylor Swift has re-released 'Speak Now'. Picture: Getty

Taylor has spoken about her grandmother before and was left in tears during her Nashville concert in May on The Eras Tour when fans in the crowd held up photos of Marjorie as Taylor performed the song inspired by her grandmother.

The lyric video for ‘Marjorie’ consists of video footage of Taylor’s grandmother and, similarly, for ‘Timeless’ Tay’s used a collection of old photos of her maternal grandmother to accompany the new lyrics.

Marjorie was an opera singer and her vocals can be heard on the song Taylor penned about her in 2020.

For ‘Timeless’, the lyric video shows pictures of Taylor’s grandparents after being inspired by their love story.

When ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ was released on 7th July, Taylor took to Twitter to share a little more on the From The Vault tracks, saying she had to leave behind some songs she’s ‘unfailingly proud of’ when putting the original album’s track list together.

It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

Taylor Swift - Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Lyric Video)

What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Timeless’?

Down the block, there's an antique shop

And something in my head said, "Stop," so I walked in

On the counter was a cardboard box

And the sign said, "Photos: twenty-five cents each"

Black and white, saw a '30s bride

And school lovers laughin' on the porch of their first house

The kinda love that you only find once in a lifetime

The kind you don't put down

And that's when I called you and it's so hard to explain

But in those photos, I saw us instead

And, somehow, I know that you and I would've found each other

In another life, you still would've turned my head even if wе'd met

On a crowded street in 1944

And you werе headed off to fight in the war

You still would've been mine

We would have been timeless

I would've read your love letters every single night

And prayed to God you'd be comin' home all right

And you would've been fine

We would have been timeless

'Cause I believe that we were supposed to find this

So, even in a different life, you still would've been mine

We would've been timeless

I had to smile when it caught my eye

There was one of a teenage couple in the driveway

Holdin' hands on the way to a dance

And the date on the back said 1958

Which brought me back to the first time I saw you

Time stood still like somethin' in this old shop

I thought about it as I started lookin' 'round

At these precious things that time forgot

That's when I came upon a book covered in cobwebs

Story of a romance torn apart by fate

Hundreds of years ago, they fell in love, like we did

And I'd die for you in the same way if I first saw your face

[Chorus] In the fifteen hundreds off in a foreign land

And I was forced to marry another man

You still would've been mine

We would have been timeless

I would've read your love letters every single night

And run away and left it all behind

You still would've been mine

We would've been timeless

'Cause I believe that we were supposed to find this

So, even in a different life, you still would've been mine We would've been timeless

Time breaks down your mind and body

Don't you let it touch your soul It was like an age-old classic

The first time that you saw me

The story started when you said, "Hello"

In a crowded room a few short years ago

And sometimes there's no proof, you just know

You're always gonna be mine

We're gonna be I'm gonna love you when our hair is turnin' grey

We'll have a cardboard box of photos of the life we've made

And you'll say, "Oh my, we really were timeless"

We're gonna be timeless, timeless

You still would've been mine

We would've been

Even if we'd met on a crowded street in 1944

You still would've been mine

We would've been

Down the block, there's an antique shop

And somethin' in my head said, "Stop," so I walked in

