Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book criticised after fans spot multiple grammatical errors

3 December 2024, 12:56

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book criticised after fans spot multiple grammatical errors
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book criticised after fans spot multiple grammatical errors. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, ABC
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book is coming under fire after fans have noticed spelling mistakes in the product.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's out! You can now buy Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour Book but you might find some grammatical errors in it.

As soon as Taylor Swift announced that she would be releasing an Eras Tour Book, people were desperate to get their hands on it. Not only does the product feature over 250 pages worth of professional photos from the tour, it also includes behind the scenes glimpses at how it all came together and first-hand comments from Taylor herself.

For the most part, fans are pleased with the product. However, Swifites have spotted that it contains multiple errors.

How much is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book?

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour book

On Sunday (Dec 1), a longterm Swiftie named Emily (@emermore7) posted a viral TikTok, with the caption: "I know I’m not the only one disappointed with the Eras Tour book, but I haven’t seen anyone else talk about the glaringly obvious grammatical errors and clunky sentences within the pages."

She added: "I make this video with peace, love, and a general frustration about how easy many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking it could have been absolutely spectacular."

In the video, Emily says: "When I got home and started flipping through this book, I was actually blown away at the amount of grammatical mistakes that I saw. I am seriously questioning if this book was even edited."

Emily then points out that it contains repeated phrases, rogue commas, spelling mistakes, two-page photographs that don't line up properly and photographs that are "blurry". She calls it "The Errors Tour Book".

Emily shows how, "'this is me trying' is written as 'this is me rying' [and] 'gold rush' is written as 'goldrush'".

Target are selling the Eras Tour book for $39.99.

Emily's video has since been viewed over 800,000 times with fans debating whether it matters in the comments. One person agreed with Emily's frustrations by writing: "Crazy that so many swifties are mad at you as if this isn’t valid criticism."

Another added: "It’s also frusturating that most of the text is literally just describing what was happening on stage- which we have documented so heavily. i wanted background info and tea and her behind the scenes."

As it stands, Taylor is yet to address the controversy. It's also possible that these errors will be amended in future editions of the book. Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Tate McRae told Capital Breakfast all about her upcoming album

Tate McRae spills on her upcoming album ‘So Close to What’

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Taylor Swift releases $15 tickets with no view for final Eras Tour shows in Vancouver

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book

Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

Get to know Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity Danny Jones: McFly star's age, wife, children & more

Hot On Capital

Arabella Chi is back in Love Island for All Stars

Love Island's Arabella Chi: Age, boyfriend, pregnancy & what season she's from

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy with boyfriend Billy Henty

Love Island

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was replaced in original script until she stepped in

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was replaced in original script until she stepped in

TV & Film

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 couples are still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran have sparked split rumours

Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran spark split rumours

Love Island

Tulisa was the third celeb to leave the jungle this year

I'm A Celeb fans fume over Tulisa's exit from the jungle

TV & Film

Are Ciaran and Nicole still dating?

Are Love Island's Nicole And Ciaran Still Together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

When will Moana 2 be on streaming? How to watch Moana 2 online

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's unique relationship

Cutest Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande moments - Their friendship timeline

TV & Film

Pete Wicks responds to Maura's relationship confession

Pete Wicks responds to Maura Higgins’ relationship confession on I’m A Celeb

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo went days without bathroom breaks while filming 'Defying Gravity'

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she went entire days without bathroom breaks while filming

TV & Film

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

TV & Film

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

TV & Film

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

All about Wicked's Cynthia Erivo - Age, films, TV shows and more

TV & Film

Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton

Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne in his hometown leaves fans in tears

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls out "aggressive" jokes about Nessarose's disability

TV & Film

Love Island's Grace Jackson and footballer Marcus Rashford are dating

Love Island’s Grace Jackson reportedly dating Premier League footballer

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch