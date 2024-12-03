Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book criticised after fans spot multiple grammatical errors

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book criticised after fans spot multiple grammatical errors. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, ABC

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book is coming under fire after fans have noticed spelling mistakes in the product.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's out! You can now buy Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour Book but you might find some grammatical errors in it.

As soon as Taylor Swift announced that she would be releasing an Eras Tour Book, people were desperate to get their hands on it. Not only does the product feature over 250 pages worth of professional photos from the tour, it also includes behind the scenes glimpses at how it all came together and first-hand comments from Taylor herself.

For the most part, fans are pleased with the product. However, Swifites have spotted that it contains multiple errors.

How much is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book?

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour book

On Sunday (Dec 1), a longterm Swiftie named Emily (@emermore7) posted a viral TikTok, with the caption: "I know I’m not the only one disappointed with the Eras Tour book, but I haven’t seen anyone else talk about the glaringly obvious grammatical errors and clunky sentences within the pages."

She added: "I make this video with peace, love, and a general frustration about how easy many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking it could have been absolutely spectacular."

In the video, Emily says: "When I got home and started flipping through this book, I was actually blown away at the amount of grammatical mistakes that I saw. I am seriously questioning if this book was even edited."

Emily then points out that it contains repeated phrases, rogue commas, spelling mistakes, two-page photographs that don't line up properly and photographs that are "blurry". She calls it "The Errors Tour Book".

Emily shows how, "'this is me trying' is written as 'this is me rying' [and] 'gold rush' is written as 'goldrush'".

Target are selling the Eras Tour book for $39.99.

Emily's video has since been viewed over 800,000 times with fans debating whether it matters in the comments. One person agreed with Emily's frustrations by writing: "Crazy that so many swifties are mad at you as if this isn’t valid criticism."

Another added: "It’s also frusturating that most of the text is literally just describing what was happening on stage- which we have documented so heavily. i wanted background info and tea and her behind the scenes."

As it stands, Taylor is yet to address the controversy. It's also possible that these errors will be amended in future editions of the book. Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.