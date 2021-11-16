Taylor Swift Fans Have A New Theory On ‘The Actress’ In ‘All Too Well' Lyrics

Taylor Swift references 'some actress' in her 'All Too Well' lyrics. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Taylor Swift refers to ‘some actress’ in the 10-minute lyrics of ‘All Too Well’ and there’s a new theory after Jennifer Aniston was ruled out.

Taylor Swift got us all in our feels with the release of the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’, and tbh we’re still not out of them.

After dissecting the lyrics, which are heavily rumoured to be about her split from Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010, fans have been theorising who just might be the actress Taylor refers to, and a new theory suggests it’s The Princess Diaries icon Anne Hathaway.

Taylor sings in the new version: "Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That's what happened, you."

Anne Hathaway starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Love and Other Drugs'. Picture: Getty

Fans originally thought Friends icon Jennifer Aniston was the actress in question, after a conversation they were rumoured to have had at The People’s Choice Awards in January 2011.

However, Aniston’s good friend and designer Jen Meyer shut down the speculation with an Instagram comment: “Not true people! You have the wrong actress.”

Swifties are now under the impression Anne Hathaway is the ‘some actress’, after they grew close around the same time Tay was dating Hathaway’s Love and Other Drugs co-star Jake – then 30.

Taylor Swift dated Jake Gyllenhaal when she was just 20. Picture: Getty

rare photo of Young Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway❤️ pic.twitter.com/nSF0lYXRll — rest' (@Annie_softieee) November 12, 2021

Anne told Glamour UK in an interview in 2015 about a time she hung out with Taylor, praising the young pop star.

She said: "She just seems to be following her heart. I met her — I hope it's okay to say this — when she and Jake [Gyllenhaal] were together. She was 20 at the time and we hung out one night. I was like, 'You are a magnificent creature.'

“She was on fire and I've watched her become this force of nature."

Fans have been flooding Twitter going wild with the new theory and tbh, we're here for it.

