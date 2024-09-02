Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Slams Oasis Fans Over "Ageism And Misogyny" Amid Tour Ticket Drama

Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Slams Oasis Fans Over "Ageism And Misogyny" Amid Tour Ticket Drama. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BMI London Awards, Big Brother Recordings

By Sam Prance

When Oasis announced their reunion tour, some fans began complaining about fighting to get tickets against young girls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Being ageist and misogynistic about who's got tickets to the Oasis reunion tour? Not on Noel Gallagher's daughter's watch.

Last week (Aug 27), Oasis broke the internet after announcing that they would be getting back together for a brand new tour. The Oasis Live '25 Tour will be the first time that brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have performed as a group since 2009. Unsurprisingly, tickets for the dates sold out as soon as they went on sale with many fans left unable to get their hands on them.

For the most part, fans were excited about the chance of seeing Liam and Noel on stage together again. However, some of the discourse got ugly and now Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs has called out "ageism and misogyny" from Oasis fans.

Oasis reunion sparks Gen X vs. Gen Z war

Shortly after Oasis announced the tour, some male fans on social media began complaining about potentially losing out on tickets to younger girls. In one viral TikTok, a fan wrote: “Imagine waiting 15 years for Oasis to re-form only to lose out on tickets to Chloe, 20, Fiat 500 driver, from Stockport who just wants to hear Wonderwall live."

In a separate viral video, TikToker Josie Canell clapped back at the fans saying: "Babe, it’s Oasis. They have 21m listeners monthly on Spotify. Everyone f-ing loves Oasis! What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them. They are one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world.”

And it wasn't long before Noel's daughter Anaïs, who is a model and popular TikToker herself, entered the chat. In Josie's comments, she wrote: "One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets."

She added: "Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready."

Anaïs Gallagher responds to Oasis fans on TikTok. Picture: @anais_gallagher via TikTok

As Josie said, everyone loves Oasis! So be prepared to see people of all ages and genders at the shows and, if you have a problem with that, don't go!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.