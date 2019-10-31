Taylor Swift Says Misogyny Tried To Discredit Her Songwriting As A 'Trick' Instead Of Talent

'Lover' singer Taylor Swift's spoken about sexism portraying her songwriting skills as a 'trick' and struggling having her relationships in the spotlight.

Taylor Swift's opened up about the struggles of having her relationships and song writing about exes put on blast in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, saying it all boils down to misogyny.

The 29-year-old said: "When I was like 23, and people were making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once, and deciding that my songwriting was a trick rather than a skill and a craft."

"It’s a way to take a woman who’s doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things. In a way it’s figuring out how to completely minimise that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments likes to do, which is to slut-shame."

Taylor has been vocal about the double standards in the music industry, including a track from her seventh album, 'Lover', called 'The Man' which includes the lyrics:

"I would be complex/I would be cool/They'd say I played the field before I found someone to commit to/And that would be okay/For me to do/Every conquest I had made/ Would make me more of a boss to you."

Elsewhere in the interview, she praised fellow singer and BFF, Selena Gomez, for her latest music that has come a place very close to her.

The 'Blank Space' singer said: "I'm so proud of her... she is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I'm so excited because when someone has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go to, and they can process that and make art that will help other people. It's the best she's ever done."

