Niall Horan Responds To Fans Thinking He’s Dating Jodie Comer

17 June 2020, 12:14 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 12:56

Niall Horan replied to fans claiming Jodie Comer is his girlfriend
Niall Horan replied to fans claiming Jodie Comer is his girlfriend. Picture: PA

Niall Horan replied to fans claiming it was “confirmed” his girlfriend is Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer.

Niall Horan was quick to shut down fans’ speculation he’s dating Jodie Comer after one follower assumed his beloved signet ring was the same as one worn by the Killing Eve actress’.

After claiming on Twitter they had evidence “confirming” Jodie is the One Direction star’s new girlfriend, Niall wrote back: “Confirmed?”

Niall Horan Is "Ready" To Collaborate With Selena Gomez

He also made sure to add a string of laughing emojis to wholly dispel the rumour.

Jodie Comer wore this ring while filming Killing Eve
Jodie Comer wore this ring while filming Killing Eve. Picture: Jodie Comer/Instagran

Sharing Niall’s photo of himself and his bike, the fan zoomed in on Niall’s chunky gold ring.

They then tweeted it alongside Villanelle actress Jodie’s Instagram snap of her own ring, which is engraved with: “The important thing is not what they think of me, but what I think of them.”

And when one follower replied saying: “He doesn’t even know who she is,” Niall hit back: “He does.”

Niall spent Tuesday evening interacting with his loyal fanbase – who are yet to have an official name – answering all their questions about his time in quarantine and his feature on Ashe’s song ‘Moral of the Story’.

Revealing how they worked together on the song throughout quarantine, Niall said: “I heard the song, loved it. Ashe and I spoke on FaceTime for a long time.

“Then I FaceTimed her another day, rewrote the verse real fast and then I recorded it 20 mins later. That was about 2 weeks ago.”

He also revealed he added the Paper House lyrics to reference his own song, from his debut album ‘Flicker’.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Niall Horan News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Victoria Monet and Khalid have a new song titled 'Experience'

Khalid And Victoria Monét’s New Song 'Experience' ‘Will Celebrate Black Joy And Love’
Ariana Grande supports black and independently owned coffee comapnies

Ariana Grande Unfollows Starbucks & Supports Black Owned Coffee Businesses

Ariana Grande

One Direction's old dancing video to 'One Way or Another' has circulated

One Direction’s Viral 'One Way Or Another' TikTok Resurfaces After Fan Notices Hilarious Individual Dances
Blackpink performing at the The 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards

BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' & When Is Their Album Being Released?
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Hot On Capital

Instagram has introduced new features for Pride 2020

How To Get The Rainbow Pride Ring On Instagram Story

Features

Harry and Francesca have broken up.

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey And Francesca Farago Have Split

TV & Film

Love Island Australia: Kim Hartnett

Kim Love Island Australia: 5 Things You Need To Know About Kim Hartnett

TV & Film

Matt Hancock explains why he called Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV

Matt Hancock Gets Marcus Rashford's Name Wrong On Live TV Because Of Harry Potter
Teenagers have started their own virtual 'Love Island' and thousands are watching

TikTok Teens Have Started Their Own 'Love Island' & Its Being Watched By Thousands

TV & Film

Some of the Too Hot to Handle cast have stayed in touch but are no longer together

Which Too Hot To Handle Couples Are Still Together?

TV & Film