Niall Horan Responds To Fans Thinking He’s Dating Jodie Comer

Niall Horan replied to fans claiming Jodie Comer is his girlfriend. Picture: PA

Niall Horan replied to fans claiming it was “confirmed” his girlfriend is Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer.

Niall Horan was quick to shut down fans’ speculation he’s dating Jodie Comer after one follower assumed his beloved signet ring was the same as one worn by the Killing Eve actress’.

After claiming on Twitter they had evidence “confirming” Jodie is the One Direction star’s new girlfriend, Niall wrote back: “Confirmed?”

Niall Horan Is "Ready" To Collaborate With Selena Gomez

He also made sure to add a string of laughing emojis to wholly dispel the rumour.

Jodie Comer wore this ring while filming Killing Eve. Picture: Jodie Comer/Instagran

Sharing Niall’s photo of himself and his bike, the fan zoomed in on Niall’s chunky gold ring.

They then tweeted it alongside Villanelle actress Jodie’s Instagram snap of her own ring, which is engraved with: “The important thing is not what they think of me, but what I think of them.”

And when one follower replied saying: “He doesn’t even know who she is,” Niall hit back: “He does.”

Niall spent Tuesday evening interacting with his loyal fanbase – who are yet to have an official name – answering all their questions about his time in quarantine and his feature on Ashe’s song ‘Moral of the Story’.

Confirmed ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

Revealing how they worked together on the song throughout quarantine, Niall said: “I heard the song, loved it. Ashe and I spoke on FaceTime for a long time.

“Then I FaceTimed her another day, rewrote the verse real fast and then I recorded it 20 mins later. That was about 2 weeks ago.”

He also revealed he added the Paper House lyrics to reference his own song, from his debut album ‘Flicker’.

