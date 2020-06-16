Niall Horan's Fandom Doesn't Have A Name- What Should It Be?!

16 June 2020, 11:42 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 12:18

Niall Horan's fans have been asking the singer what their official fandom name is- and he says they don't have one!

Niall Horan fans have been debating amongst themselves what their official fandom name is, or should be, as the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer welcomed musician Ashe to the fan club and many asked him to clarify what that actually is.

Niall Horan & BFF Lewis Capaldi Writing Music Together During Lockdown

Niall Horan doesn't think his fandom have a name
Niall Horan doesn't think his fandom have a name. Picture: Instagram @niallhoran/ Twitter @vane_ccx

Niall, who is set to feature on Ashe's 'Moral Of The Story' jokingly welcomed her to his fan club after she had posted a series of promotional snaps, writing: "Welcome to the fandom. Lovely to have ya."

This lead one fan, @vane_ccx to ask the former 1D singer: "Hey Niall, could you clarify for me what the official name of the fandom is?"

The 'No Judgement' singer replied: "Don't think we have one. We are sooooo cool."

Niall Horan fan asks him what their fandom name is
Niall Horan fan asks him what their fandom name is. Picture: Twitter @vane_xxc

From 'Niallers' to the slightly more questionable 'Whorans', there's been plenty of names thrown around, and the fans are determined to get one of them pinned down, asking Niall to choose one to put an end to this once and for all.

One fan wrote: "I mean we have so many but no official ones: Niall nation, petals, niallers, whorans...who knows what we are. But if you choose one we’ll stick with it."

Other names thrown into the mix include Niall's Petals as well as Niall Nation, with Niallers the most frequently used.

Niall has recorded a new version of Ashe's viral hit 'Moral of the Story' which blew up after being featured on To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in which he penned four new lines for the tune but has insisted it's still very much 'her baby', to which she sweetly responded it felt like he's been there 'since the beginning.'

