Mae Muller Announced As UK's 2023 Eurovision Act

8 March 2023, 17:56 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 18:01

Mae Muller has been announced as the UK's Eurovision 2023 act
Mae Muller has been announced as the UK's Eurovision 2023 act. Picture: Getty
The UK's Eurovision Song Contest entry has been revealed as 'I Wrote A Song' by Mae Muller!

Rising star and TikTok phenomenon Mae Muller, 25, has been revealed as the UK's 2023 Eurovision act, with her track 'I Wrote A Song', according to the tabloids.

Pop fans will already know Mae for songs such as 'Therapist' and 'I Just Came To Dance.' She also supported Little Mix on their 2019 tour.

The Daily Mail revealed the UK's act ahead of the official announcement on Thursday 9th March.

International Women’s Day: 13 Timeless Songs That Will Empower You From Britney Spears & Rihanna To Lizzo

Eurovision will take place on 13th May this year in Liverpool and insiders are said to be hopeful Mae will amass plenty of points, following in the footsteps of our 2022 act Sam Ryder, who came in second pace with 'SPACE MAN'.

Mae Muller is the UK's 2023 Eurovision act
Mae Muller is the UK's 2023 Eurovision act. Picture: Getty
Mae Muller is bringing her very own song to Eurovision
Mae Muller is bringing her very own song to Eurovision. Picture: Getty

Their insider said: "Mae is an extraordinary talent and there is little doubt that she will do the country proud and hopefully replicate the success and euphoria that Sam brought to last year's competition.

"A lot of time and effort has gone into picking the best singer for the job, she might not be a household name yet and of course the people who selected her are expecting people to ask who she is but they think the nation will love her, as will those across Europe."

Eurovision is being hosted this year by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark, Alesha Dixon, Sam Quek, Ukranian singer Julia Sanina and Ukranian presenter Timur Miroshnychenko.

Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, a title which would usually mean the contestant's home country host the following competition, but due to the ongoing war the UK is hosting the event this year on behalf of Ukraine.

