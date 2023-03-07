International Women’s Day: 13 Timeless Songs That Will Empower You From Britney Spears & Rihanna To Lizzo

Here's a roundup of amazing songs to get you feeling empowered. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Some of the biggest pop stars around have shared timeless lyrics that really boost female empowerment and we’re here to share some of the most uplifting songs you need to listen to this International Women’s Day.

Nothing lifts your mood quite like an empowering song - and this International Women’s Day, we’re taking a look at some of the biggest lyrics that uplift the queens of the world.

Although IWD takes place each year on March 8th to recognise and highlight the achievements of women in the world - we’re here for celebrating women every day.

Thanks to an array of pop stars over the years, we’ve been treated to lyrics that give us that extra push on days when we need that empowerment more than ever and remind us of our lights.

Everything Selena Gomez Has Said About Her Mental Health Journey Over The Years

From Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears to Lizzo and One Direction, we’re never short of empowering lyrics.

So, for International Women’s Day 2023, we’ve rounded up some of the most uplifting songs around that are timeless and still put a smile on our faces.

In no particular order, here are 13 uplifting pop songs you need to add to your IWD playlists:

1. Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

2. Lizzo - 'Good As Hell'

3. Beyoncé - 'Run The World (Girls)'

4. Britney Spears - 'Stronger'

5. Christina Aguilera - 'Fighter'

6. Destiny’s Child - 'Independent Women Pt. 1'

7. Lady Gaga - 'Born This Way'

8. One Direction - 'What Makes You Beautiful'

9. David Guetta & Sia - 'Titanium'

10. Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'

11. Demi Lovato - 'Confident'

12. Halsey - 'I Am Not A Woman, I Am A God'

13. Rihanna - 'Lift Me Up'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital