What Is The Theme For International Women's Day 2024?

8 March 2024, 12:56 | Updated: 8 March 2024, 13:15

This year's IWD theme explained
This year's IWD theme explained. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here is an explanation of this year's campaign theme 'inspire inclusion'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On March 8th the world celebrates International Women's Day (IWD), a celebration which has taken place since 1911 campaigning to uplift and empower women from every background.

This year the campaign of IWD is exploring this further with the theme 'inspire inclusion'. It's no secret that International Women's Day is a feminist event but with the progression of feminism has come the term 'intersectional feminism'.

Intersectional feminism refers to the fact that within feminism there are different subcategories which divide women. Things like race, social class, disabilities and sexuality mean that the struggles faced by a woman can be completely different dependant on how those differences relate to them.

Intersectional feminism ensures that all women are included in the feminist movement. So as the feminist movement moves to celebrate diversity so does IWD.

But what does this mean for you? Here's a breakdown of the theme 'inspire inclusion'.

March 8th is International Women's Day
March 8th is International Women's Day. Picture: Alamy

What does inclusion mean?

Inclusion is about not just including but embracing all people irrespective of race, gender, disability, medical or other need. The official International Women's Day website cites 'inclusion' as the need to emphasise 'the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society'.

This IWD everyone is encouraged to 'challenge stereotypes, and create environments where all women are valued and respected'. In particular the theme of this year's IWD looks to inspire women from all walks of life to get into leadership and decision-making positions.

According to 2022 statistics only 9% of the CEOs in the are women, and less than 20% of the UK's Executive Directors are female. And when you start to look at what percentage of those women come from diverse backgrounds the percentages get smaller and smaller.

This year IWD's theme is to inspire inclusion
This year IWD's theme is to inspire inclusion. Picture: Alamy

How can I 'inspire inclusion'?

The IWD campaign suggest a few ways that you can be a part of this year's theme. These include:

  • forging women's economic empowerment
  • recruiting, retaining and developing diverse talent
  • supporting women and girls into leadership, decision-making, business and STEM
  • designing and building infrastructure meeting the needs of women and girls
  • helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health
  • involving women and girls in sustainable agriculture and food security
  • providing women and girls with access to quality education and training
  • elevating women and girl's participation and achievement in sport
  • promoting creative and artistic talent of women and girls
  • addressing further areas supporting the advancement of women and girls

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for two years

What Happened With Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine' mixes reality and fantasy

Ariana Grande ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Lyrics And Meaning Of Her New Song

'supernatural' by Ariana Grande seems to have been written about Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande's 'Supernatural' Lyrics & Meaning: Inside The Love-struck 'Eternal Sunshine' Track

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Fact File: Get To Know Reality Show Queen

Love Island

Ekin-Su starred alongside Peter Weber on The Traitors US

Ekin-Su Fans Think She's ‘Secretly Dating’ The Traitors US Co-star After Split From Davide

Hailey Bieber has shut down 'false' rumours about her relationship with Justin Bieber

What Are The Blind Items About Hailey And Justin Bieber's Marriage?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits