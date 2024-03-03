The BRITs 2024 Was Truly All About The Girls

3 March 2024, 09:30 | Updated: 3 March 2024, 10:41

The BRITs 2024 felt like a celebration of women
The BRITs 2024 felt like a celebration of women. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

There was a sense of 'Girl Power' in the air. Here are all the reasons The BRIT Awards 2024 was a celebration of women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRITs 2024 really lived up to its expectations, with an epic opening performance from Dua Lipa to a jaw-dropping close from the one and only Kylie Minogue.

It was no surprise to us that RAYE walked away with the amount of trophies she did, including Song Of The Year, but what we didn't expect was for this event to feel so female driven - and we aren't mad about it.

We caught up with BRITs legend and one fifth of the Spice Girls Melanie C (aka Sporty Spice) on the red carpet. Talking about how important the night is to her she said to Capital's Sian Welby: "It's lovely to be back and to see so many artists that, you know we have inspired.

"And I don't say that in an egotistical way, it's so lovely to hear artists say how they are fans of the Spice Girls and now these artists, they inspire me."

In the late 1990s the Spice Girls led the way with the message of girl-power and female empowerment, now a couple of decades later and the BRITs is full of brilliant female artists nominated for all the biggies.

"I think female artists have had this domination period," Mel exclaimed, "and I think tonight really celebrates that and in so many genres as well, I think it's really exciting".

Raye performed her hit 'Ice Cream Man' at the Brits
Raye performed her ballad 'Ice Cream Man' at the Brits. Picture: Getty

The love for the ladies continued when we spoke to dance Queen Ella Henderson who said she was super excited to see the wonderful RAYE take home the trophies she so rightly deserves.

"Tonight I'm here for Raye," Ella said. "You know I want her to absolutely mop up. I think it's her year, I think she deserves it, I think she's such an incredible human being."

Ella was certainly right about it being the year for RAYE but it was also the year for the girls in general as the likes of Dua Lipa, SZA and Miley Cyrus also won BRIT Awards this year.

Caity Baser says her Brit nom feels 'validating' & fan girls over Tate McRae

And when we caught up with the adorable Caity Baser, who was nominated for her first ever BRIT, we felt all excitement she was feeling to be in the building with some of the incredible female artists paving the way today.

Caity started by shouting out the other new comers nominated at the event: "Like my girl Charlotte Plank and Venbee we're all nominated but we work so hard so I'm just excited to see the girls winning."

Sian agreed, saying there was a sense of girl power in the air - to which Caity replied: "Like Raye, SZA, Tate McRae - don't I'm literally gonna cry, Tate McRae, dont'! I'm a fan girl, I'm obsessed with her." - Us too Caity!

Tate McRae performing on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024
Tate McRae performing on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae put on a unforgettable performance on The O2 stage singing her hit 'Greedy'. She's just 20 years old but has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the pop scene.

To say you've performed at the BRIT Awards at such a young age is pretty epic and just an example of how unstoppable this next generation of women is.

After Tate's perfectly upbeat performance we were treated to a symphonic master piece by RAYE who opened her set with her heartbreaking hit 'Ice Cream Man.' which is a song that explores the vulnerabilities of being a woman, not just in the music industry but in life full-stop.

At the BRITs 2024 it felt extra special to hear the BRIT winner sing the lyrics: "I'm a woman, I'm a very f**king brave, strong woman."

Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa share a hug on The BRITs stage
Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa share a hug on The BRITs 2024 stage. Picture: Getty

And of course, the wholesome moment we will never forget. When RAYE had completed her spectacular sweep of all the awards she brought her Grandma on stage with her to accept the trophy.

With her arm around her Grandma she said: "I want to thank my Grandma for her prayers. My Grandma is awake until three AM praying for me and my beautiful sisters. I love you so much. My middle name is Agatha, and this is Agatha Dawson ladies and gentleman."

Raye brought her Grandma onto stage when she accepeted her final BRIT of the night
Raye brought her Grandma onto stage when she accepeted her final BRIT of the night. Picture: Getty

Just days ahead of International Women's Day (March 8th) it feels super special to have all the ladies being celebrated in such a large way.

It was a celebration of generational talent, from the youngest in the game, like Tate and RAYE, to those who have inspired us for years like Kylie and Mel C - it was truly a special night for women.

