Celebrate International Women's Day With These Film & TV Picks

8 March 2022, 16:14 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 16:35

Here's your International Women's Day watch list...
Here's your International Women's Day watch list... Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Celebrate International Women's Day by watching empowering female-centric TV and film – we've got all the recommendations from period dramas to coming-of-age flicks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Happy International Women's Day!

In honour of the special day (and month) celebrating women, we've collated a list of some female-fronted films and television shows that are guaranteed to get you in the girl-boss mood!

7 Taylor Swift Anthems Guaranteed To Make You Feel Confident

#IWD is all about celebrating women and commemorating their stories, achievements, careers, relationships and more.

So you need not worry about endlessly scrolling in pursuit of the perfect piece of entertainment to watch tonight, we've got you covered with this female empowerment list...

Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix
Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Ginny & Georgia

What better way to celebrate relationships between women than watching a show that explores the mother and daughter bond!

Ginny & Georgia arrived on Netflix in February 2021 to rave reviews as well as instant comparisons to the 2000s staple, Gilmore Girls – go ahead and give that a watch too!

In April the comedy-drama was official green-lit for a second season after somewhat of a cliffhanger finale...

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Fans had been waiting an eye-watering three years for the hotly-anticipated follow-up season the dramatic series three finale – and the wait is over.

Amazon Prime began streaming season four in February, with audiences have been lapping up the quippy humour ever since!

The show follows Midge Maisel, a typical housewife of the 1950s who takes a U-turn in life as she attempts to forge a career in stand-up comedy despite the prejudice female comics experienced at the time. Don't be fooled, it's an uplifting and quirky show that's guaranteed to bring the feel-good vibes.

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel was written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the same mind behind the aforementioned classic watch Gilmore Girls!

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel is on Amazon Prime
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel is on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

Little Women

Little Women is the perfect flick to honour the importance of sisterhood.

There are numerous adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott novel – but the 2019 feature directed by Greta Gerwig holds a special place in our hearts. However,

The heartwarming period drama follows four sisters and their coming-of-age stories in the 1860s – the latest adaptation boasts the impressive cast of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Laura Dern as the mother.

Now that's one talented line-up of women!

Little Women is currently on Netflix
Little Women is currently on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

And Just Like That...

And to be honest the rest of the Sex and the City franchise too...

Watching female friendships develop throughout several decades sounds like a good way to spend International Women's Day.

In the reboot – that arrived to NOW TV in December 2021 – the New York ladies navigate their careers, families and love lives in their mid-50s.

The mini-series gives a whole new spin on the characters we initially fell in love with at the turn of the millennium!

Everything you loved about the original series makes a reappearance, from the iconic fashion to the dating faux pas to, of course, their impressive shoe collection.

And Just Like That... is on NOW TV for uk viewers
And Just Like That... is on NOW TV for uk viewers. Picture: Alamy

I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You arrived in June of 2020 and instantly made waves online as it resonated with audiences with its deeply-affecting subject matter.

The HBO and series is set in London and follows the story of Arabella, a young writer in the public eye who sets out to rebuild her life.

Michaela Coel wrote, directed and starred in the drama-comedy, the mini-series was a commercial and critical success.

I May Destroy You was released in June 2020
I May Destroy You was released in June 2020. Picture: Alamy
The Devil Wears Prada is streaming on Disney+
The Devil Wears Prada is streaming on Disney+. Picture: Alamy

The Devil Wears Prada

We couldn't complete this list without a healthy dose of classic rom-com magic! It's currently streaming on Disney+.

Most of us have seen this 2006 staple a ridiculous amount of times but you can never go wrong with a comfort movie, right?

Our previous picks have explored family relationships, friendships and now you can celebrate women in the world of work too.

A billing of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt sounds like a winning recipe to us!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

One Direction's wax figures are being retired

One Direction Fans Beg Madame Tussauds To Let Them Keep The Band's Wax Work Body Parts

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March

10 Influential Women To Follow On International Women’s Day

Features

Sydney Sweeney has dyed her hair red and fans can't get enough of her new look!

Sydney Sweeney Debuts Red Hair Transformation & We Are Obsessed

The Duke of Hastings won't appear in season two of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season 2: Where Is Simon Actor Regé-Jean Page?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star