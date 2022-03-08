Celebrate International Women's Day With These Film & TV Picks

Here's your International Women's Day watch list... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Celebrate International Women's Day by watching empowering female-centric TV and film – we've got all the recommendations from period dramas to coming-of-age flicks.

Happy International Women's Day!

In honour of the special day (and month) celebrating women, we've collated a list of some female-fronted films and television shows that are guaranteed to get you in the girl-boss mood!

#IWD is all about celebrating women and commemorating their stories, achievements, careers, relationships and more.

So you need not worry about endlessly scrolling in pursuit of the perfect piece of entertainment to watch tonight, we've got you covered with this female empowerment list...

Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

Ginny & Georgia

What better way to celebrate relationships between women than watching a show that explores the mother and daughter bond!

Ginny & Georgia arrived on Netflix in February 2021 to rave reviews as well as instant comparisons to the 2000s staple, Gilmore Girls – go ahead and give that a watch too!

In April the comedy-drama was official green-lit for a second season after somewhat of a cliffhanger finale...

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Fans had been waiting an eye-watering three years for the hotly-anticipated follow-up season the dramatic series three finale – and the wait is over.

Amazon Prime began streaming season four in February, with audiences have been lapping up the quippy humour ever since!

The show follows Midge Maisel, a typical housewife of the 1950s who takes a U-turn in life as she attempts to forge a career in stand-up comedy despite the prejudice female comics experienced at the time. Don't be fooled, it's an uplifting and quirky show that's guaranteed to bring the feel-good vibes.

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel was written by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the same mind behind the aforementioned classic watch Gilmore Girls!

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel is on Amazon Prime. Picture: Alamy

Little Women

Little Women is the perfect flick to honour the importance of sisterhood.

There are numerous adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott novel – but the 2019 feature directed by Greta Gerwig holds a special place in our hearts. However,

The heartwarming period drama follows four sisters and their coming-of-age stories in the 1860s – the latest adaptation boasts the impressive cast of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and Laura Dern as the mother.

Now that's one talented line-up of women!

Little Women is currently on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

And Just Like That...

And to be honest the rest of the Sex and the City franchise too...

Watching female friendships develop throughout several decades sounds like a good way to spend International Women's Day.

In the reboot – that arrived to NOW TV in December 2021 – the New York ladies navigate their careers, families and love lives in their mid-50s.

The mini-series gives a whole new spin on the characters we initially fell in love with at the turn of the millennium!

Everything you loved about the original series makes a reappearance, from the iconic fashion to the dating faux pas to, of course, their impressive shoe collection.

And Just Like That... is on NOW TV for uk viewers. Picture: Alamy

I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You arrived in June of 2020 and instantly made waves online as it resonated with audiences with its deeply-affecting subject matter.

The HBO and series is set in London and follows the story of Arabella, a young writer in the public eye who sets out to rebuild her life.

Michaela Coel wrote, directed and starred in the drama-comedy, the mini-series was a commercial and critical success.

I May Destroy You was released in June 2020. Picture: Alamy

The Devil Wears Prada is streaming on Disney+. Picture: Alamy

The Devil Wears Prada

We couldn't complete this list without a healthy dose of classic rom-com magic! It's currently streaming on Disney+.

Most of us have seen this 2006 staple a ridiculous amount of times but you can never go wrong with a comfort movie, right?

Our previous picks have explored family relationships, friendships and now you can celebrate women in the world of work too.

A billing of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt sounds like a winning recipe to us!

