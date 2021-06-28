7 Taylor Swift Anthems To Make You Feel Confident This Summer

Start your summer with these Taylor Swift classics to make you feel confident. Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Summer is here... and you can rely on Taylor Swift to get you through the season with these confidence-inducing anthems!

There’s nothing like blasting a Taylor Swift bop to boost your confidence – these seven songs are guaranteed to get you feeling empowered all summer!

Taylor really can do it all, from the delicate and ethereal tracks from ‘Folklore’ to the chart-topping hits from ‘1989’, she has a song for every mood and occasion you could dream of.

Why Fans Are Shocked That Taylor Swift’s Next Album Is ‘Red’ And Not ‘1989’

And the category is… confidence!

Let’s take a dive into Tay’s discography and get excited for our summer back out!

Cruel Summer

With Taylor's songs being the soundtrack of our summer, it will be anything but cruel...

This synth-pop bop is a fan favourite from the songwriter's return to a more positive sound with her seventh studio album, 'Lover', released in 2019.

The song paints a passionate picture of a summer romance, what better track to play alongside our return to the dating world.

'august'

'Folklore' boasts a selection of celestial tracks that are guaranteed to get you in your feels... but 'august' is the shining jewel of the album.

The upbeat ballad calls back to Taylor's earlier days of punchy earworms similar to the likes that can be found on 'Speak Now' and 'Fearless'.

The dream-pop track has the perfect optimistic sound to play out your summer.

jack antonoff playing august. send tweet. pic.twitter.com/PPkQJsia2F — claudia | LIZ DAY !!! (@alltheendings) March 15, 2021

Taylor's iconic live rendition of the track even created a meme that took Twitter by storm...

The songstress played the entire tracklist live for her Disney+ special, Folklore: the long pond studio sessions – a snippet of her producer and collaborator, Jack Antonoff, went viral as he enthusiastically plays the guitar for the catchy tune.

i like to play august — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 26, 2020

'Mean'

Let's comb back through Taylor's country roots with this empowering number.

The then 20-year-old star hit back at critics with the third single from her 'Speak Now' album that was released in 2010.

10 years on this confessional track still rings true, play 'Mean' whenever you need to block out the haters and indulge in some self-love.

'I Did Something Bad'

If you want to feel like a boss then this is the song for you!

This powerful track hails from Taylor's 'Reputation' era, and it really packs a punch – if you like remnants of EDM, electro-pop and grunge sprinkled into your pop then you'll be a fan.

Feel self-assured this sunny season and power walk to the beach to 'I Did Something Bad' – don't forget the SPF!

'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'

The key to confidence is fearlessness!

The 31-year-old musical powerhouse re-released her sophomore album in April 2020 and poignantly titled it 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'.

If you want to be a trailblazer this summer then fake it 'til you make it and live without fear – Taylor will be with you every step of the way with this reimagination of the iconic 2008 track.

Taylor Swift released 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in April. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Standout lyrics that are destined to empower you lie within the unmistakable chorus:

"'Cause I don't know how it gets better than this.

You take my hand and drag me head first.

Fearless."

'Welcome To New York'

A T-Swift binge session isn't complete without a tune or two from '1989'!

Not only in 'Welcome To New York' a bonified bop but it also sheds a light on the importance of loving who you want to love and supports the LGBTQI+ community.

Start your self-love journey this summer with tracks from Taylor's iconic '1989' era. Picture: PA Images

Standout lyrics that are destined to empower you are:

"Took our broken hearts, put them in a drawer

Everybody here was someone else before

And you can want who you want

Boys and boys and girls and girls"

These picks are sure to get you started in making your own empowerment playlist as we head out as the sun comes out...

Let Taylor accompany you on your self-confidence journey this summer!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital