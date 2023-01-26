Lewis Capaldi Surprises Fans At The 1975 Gig And Pretends He's Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi joined The 1975’s concert on Wednesday night as a special guest. And that wasn't the only surprise of the night!

The 1975 are becoming known for their top tier surprise guests, having had Taylor Swift and Charli XCX join them on stage recently and now Lewis Capaldi.

Moments before he walked on stage, screens at the Newcastle gig announced Harry Styles as the guest star for the evening, but it was Lewis who walked through the door to thousands of screams.

“My name is Harry Styles and it’s good to be here,” he said after picking up his guitar. “I know what you’re thinking; ‘He looks different. He sounds different’.”

Lewis Capaldi is back on the road. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi mocked Matty Healy in videos which played during his performance. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi pretended to be fellow pop icon Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

He hilariously added: “But make no mistake I am Harry Styles.”

Lewis performed the band’s 2013 song ‘Antichrist’ before singing a cover of Taylor Swift’s career-defining track ‘Love Story’ from 2008.

While he sang, videos played on the screens above of Lewis trolling Matty Healy by re-enacting clips of him touching himself and licking his own finger.

“Lewis Capaldi taking the p*** out of Matty Healy is killing me,” one fan wrote on Twitter, as another said: “LEWIS CAPALDI SINGING LOVE STORY AT THE 1975 CONCERT IM CRYING.”

“Had to be @LewisCapaldi to come out to ‘Harry Styles’,” commented a third.

Fans were also hyped for the rare chance to sing ‘Antichrist’, with one tweeting: “Cheers to @LewisCapaldi for letting us sing antichrist live for the one and only time.”

And that wasn't the only surprise of the night! Matty's dad Tim Healy also took to the stage to sing 'All I Need To Hear' and the crowd loved every minute.

Lewis second studio album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ comes out on 19th May this year, but he kicked off the New Year with an international tour, kicking things off in the UK before he heads to Europe in February and the US in March.

