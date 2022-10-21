Lewis Capaldi - ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

On Air Now
21 October 2022
Here’s all the info you need about Lewis Capaldi’s UK tour inducing the dates, venues and how to secure tickets.
Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour next year in support of his forthcoming album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’!
The hit singer-songwriter dropped his latest single ‘Forget Me’ earlier this summer and is now set to hit us with an array of new tracks as well as a tour next year.
While the album is set to drop on May 19, his world tour begins in January - and he’ll be heading to an arena near you.
Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming tour including the full lowdown on dates, venues and how to buy tickets.
Sat 14th January - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th January - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th January - Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th January - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st January - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23 January - Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th January - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th January - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th January - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th January - Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th January - Dublin, 3Arena
Tickets will be on sale on Friday, October 28 at 9am and will be available to buy here!
