Lewis Capaldi - ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour in 2023 in the UK. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

Here’s all the info you need about Lewis Capaldi’s UK tour inducing the dates, venues and how to secure tickets.

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour next year in support of his forthcoming album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’!

The hit singer-songwriter dropped his latest single ‘Forget Me’ earlier this summer and is now set to hit us with an array of new tracks as well as a tour next year.

While the album is set to drop on May 19, his world tour begins in January - and he’ll be heading to an arena near you.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming tour including the full lowdown on dates, venues and how to buy tickets.

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour next year. Picture: Alamy

Venues and dates

Sat 14th January - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 16th January - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wed 18th January - Manchester, AO Arena

Thu 19th January - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21st January - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 23 January - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tue 24th January - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thu 26th January - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 27th January - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 29th January - Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 30th January - Dublin, 3Arena

Lewis Capaldi is heading to a venue near you. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

How to buy tickets

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, October 28 at 9am and will be available to buy here!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital