Lewis Capaldi Announces Brand New Album & 2023 World Tour

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour before he releases a new album. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi has announced his next album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

Lewis Capaldi is officially back in our lives after dropping his latest single ‘Forget Me’ earlier this summer and the ballad king has just confirmed he’s releasing his second album in May 2023.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell his followers his brand new album, called ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, will come out on 19th May 2023 and that he’s also heading on a world tour.

Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Take On Ireland In New Documentary - Here’s The Lowdown

He tweeted: “BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT. ~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~ pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!!”

BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀



~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~



pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! 🌍 x



pre-order 👉 https://t.co/p67jgEQNbo pic.twitter.com/kKlzC3cGrJ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 18, 2022

The album cover shows Lewis sat on the corner of a staircase, staring into the sky in a pensive moment.

The EP is a follow-up to his debut album released in 2019, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’.

Lewis’ tour kicks off on 14th January in Leeds and goes on until 18th July in Wellington, New Zealand.

Fans can’t wait to see Lewis back on the road again, flooding his announcement with their excited replies.

Lewis Capaldi is back with new music and a world tour. Picture: Getty

“Buzzin! See you in January,” one person wrote.

“Valentine’s Day spent with you? I’m in!” Replied another.

“Omg yasss,” commented a third, as a fourth wrote: “I’m going to cry!”

Lewis is yet to share the track list for his second album with his followers, but he’ll no doubt treat fans to new music when his tour kicks off.

