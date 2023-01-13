Taylor Swift Gave A Surprise Performance At The 1975's Concert & Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

13 January 2023, 10:49

Taylor Swift showed up at The 1975's gig
Taylor Swift showed up at The 1975's gig. Picture: Getty/The 1975/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift made a surprise performance at The 1975's concert to sing two songs, and it's safe to say that everyone was freaking out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last night (January 12), concertgoers got the shock of a lifetime when none other than Taylor Swift waltzed out on stage during The 1975's London concert.

The 1975 have been on the road since November with the 'At Their Very Best' tour, and on the first night of their two-date run at The O2, they lent the stage to Taylor and she performed 'Anti Hero' for the very first time with an acoustic rendition!

Taylor Swift Just Registered 4 New Songs Thought To Appear On Her ‘Speak Now’ Re-Record

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when the 11-time Grammy Award winner casually walked through one of the doors on stage, a message flashed up on the screen: “Guest starring…Taylor Swift."

As you can imagine, The O2 erupted in screams and disbelief, the songstress coyly said into the mic, "Is it okay if I sing?" – yes Taylor, of course it's okay!

Taylor Swift sang 'Anti Hero' live for the first time
Taylor Swift sang 'Anti Hero' live for the first time. Picture: The 1975/Instagram

Taylor quickly broke records with the release of her tenth studio album 'Midnights', the lead single 'Anti Hero' has been stuck in our heads ever since it dropped in October.

"I was thinking of doing one I never played live before," she announced to the 20,000-strong crowd.

The 33-year-old swiftly segued into a performance of the smash hit, pricing to us all that the song is just as captivating with stripped-back guitar and vocals.

It didn't take long for the news to spread online, with endless clips from the gig racking up thousands of views almost instantly, with TikTok and Twitter being sent into a frenzy.

One user tweeted: "TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING ANTI HERO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A 1975 CONCERT OMFG?!?!"

A viral TikTok showing clips of the jaw-dropping moment read: "taylor swift performing anti-hero at the 1975 i am in absolute shambles. [sic]"

But that's not all! She also treated fans to a cover of an old school song from The 1975, Taylor sang a rendition of 'The City', a track which hails from the band's 2013 debut album – what a throwback!

It's clear that Taylor's version of the tune got the band's stamp of approval as they shared a video of the performance to their official Instagram page.

The singer-songwriter is gaining quite a reputation for making surprise appearances at London gigs, she's made other impromptu performances at Haim and Bon Iver concerts at The O2 and Wembley stadium, respectively.

We just hope that the next concert we go to, we'll get the surprise Taylor treatment!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is cropping up everywhere

All The Times Taylor Swift Has Made A Surprise Performance At A Concert

Features

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Molly-Mae's Baby, To Alex And Olivia Bowen's Son

Love Island

Ron Hall said he stays "positive" after the accident

Love Island's First Partially Blind Contestant Ron Hall Talks About Eye Injury

Love Island

Fans believe Miley Cyrus' new track 'Flowers' to be about Liam Hemsworth

Why Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics & Bruno Mars Sample Are Being Linked To Ex Liam Hemsworth

Celebrities have been paying tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death

John Travolta, Tom Hanks & Pink Lead Tributes After Lisa Marie Presley Dies Aged 54

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star