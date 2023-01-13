Taylor Swift Gave A Surprise Performance At The 1975's Concert & Sent Fans Into A Frenzy

Taylor Swift showed up at The 1975's gig. Picture: Getty/The 1975/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift made a surprise performance at The 1975's concert to sing two songs, and it's safe to say that everyone was freaking out.

Last night (January 12), concertgoers got the shock of a lifetime when none other than Taylor Swift waltzed out on stage during The 1975's London concert.

The 1975 have been on the road since November with the 'At Their Very Best' tour, and on the first night of their two-date run at The O2, they lent the stage to Taylor and she performed 'Anti Hero' for the very first time with an acoustic rendition!

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when the 11-time Grammy Award winner casually walked through one of the doors on stage, a message flashed up on the screen: “Guest starring…Taylor Swift."

As you can imagine, The O2 erupted in screams and disbelief, the songstress coyly said into the mic, "Is it okay if I sing?" – yes Taylor, of course it's okay!

Taylor Swift sang 'Anti Hero' live for the first time. Picture: The 1975/Instagram

Taylor quickly broke records with the release of her tenth studio album 'Midnights', the lead single 'Anti Hero' has been stuck in our heads ever since it dropped in October.

"I was thinking of doing one I never played live before," she announced to the 20,000-strong crowd.

The 33-year-old swiftly segued into a performance of the smash hit, pricing to us all that the song is just as captivating with stripped-back guitar and vocals.

It didn't take long for the news to spread online, with endless clips from the gig racking up thousands of views almost instantly, with TikTok and Twitter being sent into a frenzy.

One user tweeted: "TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING ANTI HERO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A 1975 CONCERT OMFG?!?!"

A viral TikTok showing clips of the jaw-dropping moment read: "taylor swift performing anti-hero at the 1975 i am in absolute shambles. [sic]"

But that's not all! She also treated fans to a cover of an old school song from The 1975, Taylor sang a rendition of 'The City', a track which hails from the band's 2013 debut album – what a throwback!

It's clear that Taylor's version of the tune got the band's stamp of approval as they shared a video of the performance to their official Instagram page.

The singer-songwriter is gaining quite a reputation for making surprise appearances at London gigs, she's made other impromptu performances at Haim and Bon Iver concerts at The O2 and Wembley stadium, respectively.

We just hope that the next concert we go to, we'll get the surprise Taylor treatment!

