Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage In Surprise London Show

Taylor has made her return to the stage! Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Haim's London concert, telling fans during the performance, "I haven’t been on stage for a long time".

Haim fans got the shock of their lives when none other than Taylor Swift stepped out onstage at London's O2 Arena on Thursday night!

The sisterly band are currently on their One More Haim Tour and they had something special up their sleeve for their show in the capital, bringing out their frequent collaborator and long-term pal, Taylor.

Of course, the trio and the pop sensation performed their shared track ‘Gasoline’ to the 20,000-strong crowd and they even wore matching outfits – Taylor looked like the fourth sister!

The crowd were sent reeling by the shock reveal, especially as the concert was Swift’s first performance in London since 2019 – Taylor was last at The O2 when she treated us all to a magical set at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, how time flies!

Taylor Swift last performed in London at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Haim brought their good friend Taylor out on stage during tour. Picture: Getty

The 'All Too Well' songstress had been suspiciously quiet in recent months, leading Swifties to theories that she was up to something, but nobody thought she'd be popping up at a London show.

Taylor even posted a rare video to TikTok where she can be seen getting ready backstage with Haim sisters, Alana, Danielle and Este. She wrote in the caption: "Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like @haimtheband."

The ladies also delivered an incredible rendition of the singer-songwriter's 2008 mega 'Love Story' – talk about a throwback!

Before Haim introduced Miss Swift they teased the crowd, they said: "Wait, you guys, we’re in London, so we can’t play in London without bringing out a special guest."

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CAME OUT HAIM pic.twitter.com/tg5zRaq3Fw — Zakk (Taylor’s Version) 🪩 (@thinkzakkIknows) July 21, 2022

📸| @TaylorSwift13 performing at the Haim show tonight in London 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/UNYp2akxvk — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

"Not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f*****g amazing person all around, she’s one of our close friends," they said to the crowd.

As speculation rose among concertgoers that they could be talking about their mega-famous friend, they said: "So, O2 Arena, will you please welcome to the stage, Taylor Swift!"

As you can imagine, the arena went wild for the impromptu Taylor special!

The mega-star addressed the stadium, saying through her smile: "I haven’t been on stage for a long time. It’s nice to be back.”

🎤| @taylorswift13 performing love story (Taylor’s Version) for the first time! pic.twitter.com/GjFDf15rHC — Taylor Swift Updates🎓 (@swifferupdates) July 21, 2022

It didn't take long for fans to take to Twitter to share their disbelief over the iconic moment, with one user posting: "No one in the Taylor Swift universe is ever going to know peace now that she went and spontaneously performed with Haim like she really could show up any place any time."

The Twittersphere was flooded with videos of the pop star's appearance, with one fan writing alongside a clip: "I need to share this moment with you all. this was the moment I couldn’t believe life was real. Haim and Taylor Swift, everyone."

The friends looked like they had the time of their lives as they took to the stage as a four for the first time in years – hopefully, the 'Red' singer has caught the touring bug once again?

