'Gasoline' Remix Lyrics Explained As Taylor Swift Joins Haim On Track

Taylor Swift just jumped onto a remix of Haim's track 'Gasoline' and fans are living for the song which sees them get candid about sex and getting sad.

Taylor Swift has joined her close friends and collaborators Haim for a remix of track Gasoline from their 2021 album 'Women n Music'.

The track sees Taylor and the band get candid about an intense relationship, singing about sex, getting sad and all in the uber cool styles you'd expect from the LA based based.

So, let's take a look at the lyrics!

Tay confirmed the rumours she was joining Haim in a tweet saying:

"Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need."

Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need #GasolineRemix https://t.co/GWwMxZEBsT — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 19, 2021

Haim took to Instagram to reveal how their second collab' with Taylor in a year came about (they made the incredible track 'no body, no crime' with Taylor for Evermore).

They wrote: "Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite."

"So when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her."

"She brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us."

Gasoline (remix) lyrics featuring Taylor Swift

You took me back

But you shouldn't have

Now it's your fault if I mess around

I took a drag

But I shouldn't have

Now I'm coughing up like I

Never smoked a pack



Gasoline, pretty please

I want to get off

But you're such a tease

Throw the keys back to me

Go on and kick off your boots

In the passenger seat



I get sad, you know I get sad

And I can't look past what I'm sad about

You did me bad (Did me bad, did me bad)

And I did it back (Did it back, did it back)

You needed ass, well, what's

Wrong with that?



Gasoline (Gasoline), pretty please (Pretty Please)

I want to get off (Gasoline)

But you're such a tease

Throw the keys (Throw the keys) back to me (Back to me)

Go on and kick off your boots (Gasoline)

In the passenger seat



Strike a match, strike a match, watch it blow

We're watching the sunrise from the kitchen counter

Want you bad, want you bad, don't you know?

When you're lying between my legs it doesn't matter

Strike a match, strike a match, watch it blow

You say you wanna go slower but I wanna go faster

Want you bad, want you bad, don't you know?

Faster and faster



Gasoline, pretty please

I want to get off

But you're such a tease

