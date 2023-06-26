Lewis Capaldi Apologises After Struggling Through Glastonbury Set
26 June 2023, 10:58
Lewis Capaldi apologised to fans at the end of his Glastonbury performance, calling it a ’s**t show’.
Lewis Capaldi told the thousands of fans watching him at Glastonbury that he hopes to return to the stage after struggling to finish his performance at the festival.
He also admitted he plans to take some more time off, after announcing at the start of June he’d cancelled his performances for three weeks in preparation for Glastonbury.
Lewis has been open about his struggle with Tourette’s and the toll that fame has taken on his mental health and was vulnerable with the crowd about how he was feeling ahead of taking to the stage.
Fans even helped him finish ‘Someone You Loved’ after he battled through ticks and losing his voice.
Here’s what Lewis said to fans at Glastonbury, including his apology:
The thousands in the crowd continued singing as Lewis struggled with his voice and he looked overcome with emotion as they helped him through.
It marked Lewis’ first performance in three weeks after he announced at the start of June he’d be taking some much-needed time off.
In a statement shared on social media Lewis said the lead-up to his second album, 'Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent', was ‘incredible’ but that the last few months were ‘full on both mentally and physically’.
Lewis’ tour is set to kick off at the end of June, when he’s set to perform across the globe from the UK and Europe all the way to Australia and New Zealand.