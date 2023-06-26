Lewis Capaldi Apologises After Struggling Through Glastonbury Set

26 June 2023, 10:58

Lewis Capaldi performed at Glastonbury on 25th June
Lewis Capaldi performed at Glastonbury on 25th June. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi apologised to fans at the end of his Glastonbury performance, calling it a ’s**t show’.

Lewis Capaldi told the thousands of fans watching him at Glastonbury that he hopes to return to the stage after struggling to finish his performance at the festival.

He also admitted he plans to take some more time off, after announcing at the start of June he’d cancelled his performances for three weeks in preparation for Glastonbury.

Lewis has been open about his struggle with Tourette’s and the toll that fame has taken on his mental health and was vulnerable with the crowd about how he was feeling ahead of taking to the stage.

Who Are Lewis Capaldi’s Family? Meet His Parents, Sister And Two Brothers

Lewis Capaldi speaks ahead of album being released

Lewis Capaldi struggled to finish his set at Glastonbury
Lewis Capaldi struggled to finish his set at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Fans even helped him finish ‘Someone You Loved’ after he battled through ticks and losing his voice.

Here’s what Lewis said to fans at Glastonbury, including his apology:

I recently took three weeks off just because I have been non-stop since the start of the year and I wanted to have a wee break for my head and my mental health. I wanted to come back and to do Glastonbury because it is so incredible, so I just wanted to thank you all for coming out and watching us.

I was s**t-scared but you really made me feel at ease. I am really sorry and I hope (Emily) Eavis will have me back on because this has been a f*****g s**t show.

I feel like I will be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks so you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you are all still up for watching us and singing songs with us.

I'm going to be honest everybody but I'm starting to lose my voice up here, but we're going to keep going and we're going to go until the end. I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that's okay?

- Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury
Lewis Capaldi took time off at the start of June in preparation for Glastonbury
Lewis Capaldi took time off at the start of June in preparation for Glastonbury. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

The thousands in the crowd continued singing as Lewis struggled with his voice and he looked overcome with emotion as they helped him through.

It marked Lewis’ first performance in three weeks after he announced at the start of June he’d be taking some much-needed time off.

In a statement shared on social media Lewis said the lead-up to his second album, 'Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent', was ‘incredible’ but that the last few months were ‘full on both mentally and physically’.

Lewis’ tour is set to kick off at the end of June, when he’s set to perform across the globe from the UK and Europe all the way to Australia and New Zealand.

