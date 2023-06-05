Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Commitments To 'Rest And Recover'

5 June 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 17:53

Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments
Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi has announced he's pulled out of all his work commitments until Glastonbury on June 24th.

In a statement shared to fans on Monday night, Lewis Capaldi revealed he'll be cancelling all his scheduled performances up until later this month, including Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter said the last few months have been 'full on mentally and physically' and that he's 'struggling to get to grips with it all.'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lewis said he'll be taking time to rest and recover and plans to go home to Glasgow to be with his family and friends.

Lewis Capaldi’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ Documentary: How To Watch & What It’s About

He assured fans he's getting 'all the help and support' from the 'incredible people' around him and said he can't wait to be back performing again.

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his upcoming work commitments. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Read Lewis' statement in full here:

This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all.

I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.

I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have. The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.

I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for.

I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again.

All my love, Lewis x.

- Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi is taking time to recover and rest after a busy few months
Lewis Capaldi is taking time to recover and rest after a busy few months. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi speaks ahead of album being released

The 'Before You Go' singer opened up about his mental health in a Netflix documentary in April, sharing an insight into the toll being in the spotlight takes on his wellbeing.

Fans have since praised him for being so honest about his mental health and wellbeing.

We hope Lewis takes the time he needs to recover.

