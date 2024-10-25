What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's been missing performances

What happened to Megan in Katseye? Here's why she's been missing from performances. Picture: HYBE x Geffen, @katseyeworld via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Katseye's Megan has released a statement explaining her absence from the group.

If you're a fan of Katseye, you might have noticed that Megan has been absent from recent promo and performances.

Ever since Katseye were first formed on the online reality show Dream Academy, fans have been obsessed with them. People can't get enough of Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae. Since then, they have released their debut EP, starred in Netflix's Pop Star Academy: Katseye and taken over the charts with their smash hit 'Touch'.

However, Megan's been missing from group appearances lately leading some fans to wonder if she's left the group.

Has Megan left Katseye?

KATSEYE (캣츠아이) "Debut" Official MV

Where is Megan in Katseye?

For anyone concerned that Megan is no longer part of Katseye, you can stop worrying now. Megan is still very much a part of the group and, if you follow her on Instagram via @meganskiendiel, you will have seen that she has still been cheering on and supporting her girls all why she's unable to perform with them.

As for what's happened, Megan has had a back injury related to scoliosis and she's recovering before she returns to promo. On September 21st, Katseye's label HYBE released an official statement confirming that Megan would not be taking in Katseye promo activities for the time being.

It read: “We regret to inform you that Megan’s ongoing back injury is continuing to limit Megan’s activities involving heavy performance. After consulting with medical professionals, she will step back from performances for the remainder of the Asia promotional tour.”

When will Megan return to Katseye?

As it stands, Megan is yet to confirm when she will be well enough to perform with Katseye again. In September, she took to her own social media pages to write: "Hi EYEKONS, unfortunately my back condition has gotten worse. The doctor and I came to the decision it would be best for me to rest and let my body fully heal."

She continued to say: "I am devastated I won't be able to be there for the Japanese EYEKONS but I am making sure to do everything I can to get better so next time I could bring my 100%! I'm so sorry and I will be back very soon. Thank you for all of your support and love!"

Since their trip to Asia, Megan has also stepped back from performances on the Kelly Clarkson Show and Mall of America. However, she has remained active on Instagram where she's been praising her bandmates.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Megan reveals that she is well enough to perform with Katseye again.

