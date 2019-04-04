Justin Bieber Shares Glimpse Into Therapy Session: 'It's Cool To Have A Healthy Mind'

4 April 2019, 12:15 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 12:33

Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session
Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles with his mental health in the past, and during a recent therapy session the pop star spoke about the importance of a ‘healthy mind’.

Days after infuriating most of his fan base with an April Fool’s Day joke claiming wife Hailey Baldwin was pregnant with their first baby, Justin Bieber had a therapy session to discuss his feelings.

Justin took to Instagram Stories during a therapy session to say “it’s cool to have a healthy mind”. Alongside a selfie the 25 year old wrote: “Therapy session. It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions”.

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Justin Bieber's Pregnancy April Fools Prank

Hailey Bieber’s husband opened up about his mental health battles in March, in a statement responding to fans’ questions about whether he’ll be making another album any time soon.

In an Instagram post Justin said he was “focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues” that he has so that he doesn’t “fall apart”.

He also wrote: “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP.”

Hailey Baldwin urged her husband Justin Bieber to seek treatment for his mental health
Hailey Baldwin urged her husband Justin Bieber to seek treatment for his mental health. Picture: Getty

It was also reported Hailey urged her husband to seek treatment, encouraging him to get “steady help” as they settle into their new married life and plan for the future.

In their joint Vogue interview earlier this year Justin described himself as the “emotionally unstable one”, saying: “With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Dua Lipa Second Album

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Zara Larsson stans Ariana Grande and Normani

WATCH: Zara Larsson's Obsessed With Ariana Grande & Normani On 'Sweetener' Tour
Fans have a lot of questions about Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet's 'Monopoly' track

Ariana Grande 'Monopoly' Lyrics: Ari's New Song With Victoria Monet Decoded – Including 'Who Is Eric Vetro?'
Shawn Mendes has come a long way since his brace-smile selfies

Shawn Mendes’ Epic Rockstar Transformation Through The Years

Zara Larsson stated Billie Eilish would be her dream collaboration

WATCH: Zara Larsson Reveals Billie Eilish Is Her Dream Collaboration

Hot On Capital

Joe Jonas posts hilarious photo of Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson

Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Fiancée Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere

TV & Film

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019.

Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella 2019: News, Updates, Tickets & How To Watch

Ariana Grande

Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham

Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham
Beyoncé reportedly has Netflix documentary and album in works

A Beyoncé Netflix Documentary & Greatest Hits Album Is Apparently On The Way

Beyoncé

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching her own swimwear brand 'In A Seashell'

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Empowering Swimwear Brand 'In A Seashell'

Little Mix

Zayn Malik sparks concern with foul mouthed tweets

Zayn Malik's Twitter Rant Telling People To 'F***' Themselves Sparks Concern From Fans

Zayn Malik