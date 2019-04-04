Justin Bieber Shares Glimpse Into Therapy Session: 'It's Cool To Have A Healthy Mind'

Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles with his mental health in the past, and during a recent therapy session the pop star spoke about the importance of a ‘healthy mind’.

Days after infuriating most of his fan base with an April Fool’s Day joke claiming wife Hailey Baldwin was pregnant with their first baby, Justin Bieber had a therapy session to discuss his feelings.

Justin took to Instagram Stories during a therapy session to say “it’s cool to have a healthy mind”. Alongside a selfie the 25 year old wrote: “Therapy session. It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions”.

Hailey Bieber’s husband opened up about his mental health battles in March, in a statement responding to fans’ questions about whether he’ll be making another album any time soon.

In an Instagram post Justin said he was “focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues” that he has so that he doesn’t “fall apart”.

He also wrote: “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP.”

Hailey Baldwin urged her husband Justin Bieber to seek treatment for his mental health. Picture: Getty

It was also reported Hailey urged her husband to seek treatment, encouraging him to get “steady help” as they settle into their new married life and plan for the future.

In their joint Vogue interview earlier this year Justin described himself as the “emotionally unstable one”, saying: “With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

