Justin Bieber Urged To Apologise After Hailey Baldwin Pregnancy Prank Is Met With Huge Backlash

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had fans convinced they were expecting. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had everyone convinced they were about to become parents on April Fool’s Day after the singer appeared to announce his wife’s pregnancy.

Justin Bieber’s pregnancy prank on April Fool’s Day might have had some fans laughing at the pop star and his wife Hailey Baldwin’s attempt to make headlines, but the joke has also angered a lot of people.

The 25 year old has been branded "insensitive" for joking about pregnancy, with many people pointing out his prank was “tasteless” considering how many people struggle with fertility.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Pregnancy Prank Angers Celebs – Including His Mum

Omg Justin Bieber posted a photo of a ultrasound as an April fools joke omg there’s so many women out there trying to get pregnant or lost a baby how dare he be so insensitive — Nokia Minaj (@OMFGAGS) April 2, 2019

Justin bieber faking haileys pregnancy is insensitive and disgusting, and anyone that supports him for the post and says it’s just a “joke” and people need to “lighten up” are just as bad😷✋🏼 — melissa (@mehhhlissa) April 2, 2019

Award for most unimaginative & unoriginal AprilFools prank goes to @justinbieber. He also gets the worlds Biggest Douchebag award.



176mil women have endometriosis worldwide. Pregnancy is no joke for those who desperately try & cant conceive or struggle to carry. pic.twitter.com/yl0bQ7txut — Filip Odzak (@FILIP_WithAnF) April 2, 2019

After posting a series of ultrasounds he’d found on the internet and pictures of Hailey cradling her stomach, Justin was flooded with comments from angered fans, while some urged the star to apologise.

“Insensitive brat.... that’s all I gotta say to this considering how many ppl deal with infertility [sic],” fumed one person, as another advised: “Some people try to have babies and can’t, I would most definitely apologise to your fans and get it together.”

“Pregnancy is not a joke especially for those of us that have lost babies,” warned another, as one fan said Hailey and Justin are “officially cancelled”.

Main Line Fertility tweeted ahead of April Fool’s Day to warn people about pranking people with pregnancy news, they said: “1 in 8 of your friends will struggle to get pregnant. 1 in 4 of your friends have lost a baby. Pregnancy is not an April Fool’s Joke.”

