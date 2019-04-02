Ariana Grande Shuts Down Justin Bieber's Pregnancy April Fools Prank

Ariana Grande responded to Justin Bieber's April Fools prank, where he claimed he was pregnant with Hailey Baldwin. She shut down the joke on his Instagram.

The 'God is a woman' singer, Ariana Grande, is pretty much nailing Instagram, after she garnered 150 million followers on the social media platform.

So people listened when she commented on Justin Bieber's Instagram post where he pranked his followers saying he and Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child.

Justin Bieber shared several snaps of his wife, Hailey, being examined by doctors who were rubbing her belly, with an ultrasound scan. Despite it being a prank, Justin captioned the photos as "If U thought it was April fools [sic]".

Ariana Grande, who - at the same time released her new single, 'Monopoly', with Victoria Monét - responded to the prank, shutting it down with "sksjs no".

After being uploaded for three minutes, the 'breathin' star's comment had received over 2,500 likes.

Justin Bieber later confirmed that it was simply a prank; he uploaded a photo of a dog in an ultrasound scan, saying "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS".