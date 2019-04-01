Ariana Grande Pokes Fun At Instagram Influencers As She Reacts To 150 Million Followers

1 April 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 11:12

Ariana Grande’s Instagram following has soared to a whopping 150 million followers, and the ‘7 Rings’ songstress is more than aware of what this influential power means.

Ariana Grande keeps her fans up to date with her life through daily posts on Instagram, uploading content more frequently now that her Sweetener world tour is in full swing.

And the regularity of her uploads clearly has fans gripped, as she is now the queen of the picture-sharing platform with an eye-watering 150 million followers.

Wait. Did Ariana Grande Just Come Out As Bisexual In 'Monopoly'?

Ariana Grande has a whopping 150 million Instagram followers
Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

While many Instagram influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers make use of sponsored posts to make money from their following, this isn’t something Ariana has utilised and instead shares photos from behind the scenes of her tour, music videos and snaps of her beloved dogs.

Addressing the social media achievement, Ariana shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories, poking fun at the sponsored posts we tend to see flooding our feeds.

With the phone on selfie mode, Ariana laughed as she said: “Hey guys, I just wanted to point out that I’m now at 150m followers, so now would be a great time for sugar bear hair, or tiny fit tea or flat tummy tea, or those teeth whitener things to reach out now.”

Ariana has reportedly gained 13 million followers in the last four months, after swiftly releasing another album 'Thank U, Next' just six months after dropping 'Sweetener'.

