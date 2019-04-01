Ariana Grande Shares Heart-Melting Childhood Video And It Will Make Your Monday

1 April 2019, 15:30

Ariana Grande’s recent Instagram post had fans’ hearts melting as she shared an adorable video of herself as an excited youngster admiring the sunshine.

Ariana Grande took a break from sharing clips of her Sweetener world tour and behind the scenes snaps on Instagram to post a throwback video of herself as a youngster.

In the home video the future pop star can be seen in a pretty pink dress while adorably grinning at the camera, as she shows her mum how bright the sun is shining.

Ariana Grande Pokes Fun At Instagram Influencers As She Reacts To 150 Million Followers

Ariana Grande shared a heart-melting video of herself as a youngster
Ariana Grande shared a heart-melting video of herself as a youngster. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ari’s mum can be heard saying, “Isn’t it wonderful?” as a young Ariana responds: “Yeah, the sun is shining out so bright, look!”

The video then pans to the tot waving and saying goodbye as her curly brown locks, which we often forget are the star’s natural tresses, fly around her shoulders.

The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker captioned the video with a simple black heart before she was soon flooded with comments from fans who couldn’t get over the cuteness.

“OMG you are so cute,” wrote one fan, as another commented on how she still looks just like her toddler self: “U never grew up.”

“This made Monday so much better,” replied a third, as a fourth said: “Oh my gosh, to think this cutie turned into such an amazing, inspiring woman that I look up to everyday.”

Ariana’s flashback film comes as the star is preparing to drop her new single ‘Monopoly’ with Victoria Monet, in which fans reckon the songstress hinted at being bisexual.

