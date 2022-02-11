The Sweet Meaning In ‘The Joker And The Queen’ Lyrics By Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift
11 February 2022, 00:01
Ultimate collaboration duo Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are back with another song – ‘The Joker and the Queen’.
Ed Sheeran released ‘The Joker And The Queen’ on his album ‘Equals’ last year, and four months on Taylor Swift has joined the track for one magical collaboration.
After Ed performed the song at The BRIT Awards he announced it would be his next single, confirming he worked with Taylor on the tune after months of teasing a collab with a ‘huge American artist’.
The Kids From 'Everything Has Changed' Star In New Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Music Video
‘The Joker and the Queen’ is a classic Ed ballad, but what are the lyrics about and what does Taylor sing on the track?
‘The Joker And The Queen’ lyric meaning
‘The Joker And The Queen’ is a tale of true romance, about a relationship that doesn’t require extravagant gifts such as ‘a diamond ring’.
The song is a continuation of the duo's first collaboration in 2013, 'Everything Has Changed', about childhood sweethearts who became best friends at school.
Nine years on and Ed and Taylor are singing about being honest in a romance, referring to card game Poker with the line ‘I showed you my hand / And you still let me win.’
The besties sing about being able to fall for ‘a thousand kings’ aka anyone, but how they can be their true selves with each other.
What are the lyrics to ‘The Joker And The Queen?
How was I to know?
It's a crazy thing I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken
Brought us together
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
How was I to know?
It's a crazy thing I showed you my hand
And you still let me win
And who was I to say
That this was meant to be?
The road that was broken Brought us together
(Taylor)
I’ve been played before If you hadn’t guessed
So I kept my cards close
To my fool proof vest
But you called my bluff
And saw through all my tells
Then you went all in
And we left together
And I know
You think that what makes a king
Is gold
A palace and diamond rings
When I fold
You see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that could give you a diamond ring
When I fold, you see the best in me
The joker and the queen
And I know you could fall for a thousand kings
And hearts that would give you a diamond ring
When I folded, you saw the best in me
The joker and the queen
The joker and the queen
