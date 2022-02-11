The Sweet Meaning In ‘The Joker And The Queen’ Lyrics By Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have released 'The Joker And The Queen'. Picture: Alamy / YouTube

Ultimate collaboration duo Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are back with another song – ‘The Joker and the Queen’.

Ed Sheeran released ‘The Joker And The Queen’ on his album ‘Equals’ last year, and four months on Taylor Swift has joined the track for one magical collaboration.

After Ed performed the song at The BRIT Awards he announced it would be his next single, confirming he worked with Taylor on the tune after months of teasing a collab with a ‘huge American artist’.

‘The Joker and the Queen’ is a classic Ed ballad, but what are the lyrics about and what does Taylor sing on the track?

The kids from 'Everything Has Changed' star in 'The Joker And The Queen'. Picture: YouTube

‘The Joker And The Queen’ lyric meaning

‘The Joker And The Queen’ is a tale of true romance, about a relationship that doesn’t require extravagant gifts such as ‘a diamond ring’.

The song is a continuation of the duo's first collaboration in 2013, 'Everything Has Changed', about childhood sweethearts who became best friends at school.

Nine years on and Ed and Taylor are singing about being honest in a romance, referring to card game Poker with the line ‘I showed you my hand / And you still let me win.’

The besties sing about being able to fall for ‘a thousand kings’ aka anyone, but how they can be their true selves with each other.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘The Joker And The Queen?

