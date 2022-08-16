Why Jack Harlow & Maneskin Have Pulled Out Of Reading And Leeds Festival

By Kathryn Knight

Jack Harlow and Maneskin have pulled out of Reading and Leeds Festival just weeks before they were planning to jet to the UK for the shows.

Just over a week before Reading and Leeds Festival is due to take place, the event’s production announced Jack Harlow and Maneskin have pulled out.

Reading and Leeds posted a statement on Instagram Stories, saying they were ‘saddened’ to hear the artists had agreed to perform elsewhere the same weekend of the festival.

Who Is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

They also confirmed they’re working on some replacements to join their line-up, which includes Arctic Monkeys, Dave, The 1975, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Jack Harlow has pulled out of Reading and Leeds Festival. Picture: Alamy

Maneskin have also pulled out of Reading & Leeds. Picture: Getty

But why have Jack and Maneskin pulled out of Reading and Leeds, where are they performing instead? Here’s the lowdown…

Why did Jack Harlow and Maneskin pull out of Reading and Leeds festival?

Jack Harlow and Maneskin have pulled out of Reading and Leeds Festival to perform at the MTV VMAs instead.

They will join artists like Lizzo, Blackpink, J Balvin and Nicki Minaj as performers on the night.

Panic! At the Disco, Anitta and Marshmallow x Khalid are also taking to the stage.

“We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Maneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds,” the festival announced on Instagram.

Reading and Leeds put out a statement confirming Maneskin and Jack Harlow would no longer be performing. Picture: Reading and Leeds/Instagram

“We are working on some exciting replacements to join Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring me the Horizon, The 1975, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, D-Block Europe, Pinkpantheress, Joy Crookes, Fontaines D.C, Bastille, Willow, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Hybrid Minds and many others at Reading & Leeds Festivals this August Bank Holiday Weekend. Watch this space!”

Jack Harlow, along with 'Industry Baby' collaborator Lil Nas X, has racked up the most nominations at this year's VMAs.

The festival takes place next weekend.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital