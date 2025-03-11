Sabrina Carpenter defends fan who was trolled for dancing to 'Juno' at her Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter defends fan who was trolled for dancing to 'Juno' at her Short n' Sweet Tour. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

A video went viral of a fan dancing to 'Juno' and Sabrina Carpenter shut down the negative comments.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're a Sabrina Carpenter fan and anyone has anything negative to say about you online, Sabrina's got your back.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately, you will already know that Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour is one of the must-see events of the past year. Not only does she perform all her biggest hits ('Espresso', 'Please, Please, Please', 'Nonsense',) but she also treats fans to deep cuts (Tornado Warnings', 'Decode', 'Opposite').

However, it's Sabrina's live rendition of 'Juno' that's truly become one of the standout moments of the show. As well as giving fans a different 'Juno' sex position every concert, Sabrina performs the kind of choreography that's so infectious that fans in the audience can't help but dance along to it no matter where they're stood or sat.

Recently, a Sabrina fan was trolled after they posted a video dancing to 'Juno' and now Sabrina's defended them.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the BRITs

Yesterday (Mar 10), a TikToker named Bridget (Taylor's Version) shared a video of themselves dancing along to 'Juno' at Sabrina's Short n' Sweet concert in London and it quickly went viral with over 1.2 million views.

Many fans praised Bridget for how much fun she was having. However, she also received intense trolling in the comments.

Noticing the video, Sabrina entered the comments to shut down any hate Bridget was receiving. She wrote: "this is exactly how i wanna see y’all dancing at the show yesss go girl".

Sabrina's comment has since been liked over 100,000 times and may fans have also commented in defence of Bridget.

Sabrina Carpenter's TikTok comment. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter via TikTok

Sabrina has officially spoken! Now, let people dance at her concerts in peace.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.