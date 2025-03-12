Benson Boone slams claims he's "copying" Harry Styles

12 March 2025, 12:53

Benson Boone slams claims he&squot;s "copying" Harry Styles
Benson Boone slams claims he's "copying" Harry Styles. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Benson Boone says he's "completely different" to Harry Styles.

Benson Boone has seen your viral videos comparing him to Harry Styles online and he has something to say about it.

Over the course of the past year, Benson Boone has become one of the biggest artists of his generation. After trying out for American Idol in 2021, the 22-year-old was signed and the rest is history. His 2024 single 'Beautiful Things' has been streamed over 2 billion times and he was nominated for Best New Artists at the 2025 Grammys.

However, in spite of all his success, people have accused Benson of copying Harry Styles. Videos and photographs comparing how Benson dresses to Harry often go viral online and now he's addressed the discourse.

Benson Boone plays new song on piano

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Benson revealed that he idolised Justin Bieber and One Direction growing up. He revealed: "I always loved Justin Bieber and One Direction. I mean, I was too embarrassed to admit it to my friends. Honestly, I was probably a bigger fan of them than any of my sisters.” Benson said he would watch their videos "for hours".

However, when asked about people comparing him to artists like Harry Styles, Benson said: "I don’t want to be the same as Harry Styles and the same as Freddie Mercury, and the same as Justin Bieber, and the same as One Direction, like, because it’s not me. I’m Benson Boone! I’m completely different.”

Benson's comments come shortly after he clapped back at a viral video accusing him of copying Harry Styles.

After his performance at the 2025 Grammys, multiple tweets and videos went viral comparing Benson to Harry. In one TikTok, a fan begged Harry to come back, asked him to push Benson off the stage and claimed that Benson was "disingenuous" and "trying to take [Harry's] nachos".

Responding to the fan in her DMs, Benson wrote: "What a sad video to post. I hope someday when Harry comes to the Grammys you feel fulfilled."

He added: "In the meantime I genuinely hope you get all the good feelings in the world from tearing other people down.”

Benson Boone sends DM to Harry Styles fan
Benson Boone sends DM to Harry Styles fan. Picture: @bensonboone via TikTok

Leave Benson Boone alone challenge!

