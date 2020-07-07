Harry Styles Fans Urge Not To Sexualise His Calm Reading

7 July 2020, 08:39

Fans want to stop sexualising Harry Styles' appearance on Calm app
Fans want to stop sexualising Harry Styles' appearance on Calm app. Picture: YouTube

After it was announced that Harry Styles was be reading for Calm, many fans have asked for others to not sexualise his appearance on the app.

Calm recently announced that Harry Styles would be reading a sleep story for their app, which would be titled 'Dream With Harry'.

After Calm teased it, with a few emojis, and later officially announced the collaboration, they have received thousands of engagements on social media, including several users of the app sexualising the 'Adore You' pop star.

> Harry Styles Fan Creates 'Fine Line' Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It's Glowy AF

Both his name and #DreamWithHarry trended on social media; most filled with Stylers' getting excited for Wednesday, 8 July; the date the audio will be released, but others were sexualising him.

However, a lot of his fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter, with one writing "bruh stop sexualizing harry styles on this calm thing.

"HES READING US A STORY NOT TRYINF TO MAKE US HORNY LITERALLY SHUT UP," she continued.

One rumour suggests he'll be reading children's book Louis the Fish, having a special connection to the story from his 'Adore You' music video, where he frees a fish into the ocean.

Harry has been an ardent support of mental health, especially in young people, and has backed the app for helping people, so it makes perfect sense he's offering up his time.

One user thanked the singer, writing: "He always seems to know what we need, looking out for our mental health and well-being.

"I just love how he finds a way to be there for us. Thank you, [Harry Styles] & [Calm]. Looking forward to whatever you have planned."

