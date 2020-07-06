Harry Styles Teaming Up With 'Calm' App To 'Read A Soothing Bedtime Story'

6 July 2020, 12:49

Harry Styles teaming up with Calm app to read a bedtime story
Harry Styles teaming up with Calm app to read a bedtime story. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles is collaborating with the Calm app, with them teasing 'something' coming Wednesday with a watermelon- which every Harry fan knows is about him!

Harry Styles is set to team up with the Calm app after they teased 'something' coming on Wednesday along with a watermelon emoji, and if the clue wasn't enough, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has since liked their Instagram post.

Harry Styles Fan Creates ‘Fine Line’ Inspired Eyeshadow Palette & It’s Glowy AF

Teasing the watermelon emoji along with a book and a bed, it's clear Haz is going to be reading something soothing- but what that is remains a mystery.

Naturally, fans are wildly speculating about what Mr. Styles will be dropping by to do, with some suspecting he'll read a calming bedtime story, and others wondering if he'll be doing some good ol' ASMR.

One rumour even suggests he'll be reading children's book Louis the Fish, having a special connection to the story from his 'Adore You' music video, where he frees a fish into the ocean.

People are already apologising in advance to the app if it experiences any type of technical difficulty and crashes, because let's be real, they're about to get a whole new set of users in the form of Harry's loyal, and enormous, fanbase.

We'r pretty sure Harry could recite the phonebook and people would listen to it on repeat forevermore.

Harry has been an ardent support of mental health, especially in young people, and has backed the app for helping people, so it makes perfect sense he's offering up his time.

One user thanked the singer, writing: "He always seems to know what we need, looking out for our mental health and well-being."

"I just love how he finds a way to be there for us. Thank you, @Harry_Styles & @calm Looking forward to whatever you have planned."

We may not know what he's going to read- but one thing we do know for certain is Harry's dulcet tones will be sending us to sleep this Wednesday night, and we cannot wait.

