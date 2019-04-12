BTS’ New Album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Features Collaboration With Ed Sheeran Titled ‘Make It Right’

Ed Sheeran worked with BTS on a song for their new album. Picture: Getty

BTS collaborated with Ed Sheeran for a song on their new album, 'Map Of The Soul: Persona', creating a track titled ‘Make It Right’.

BTS’ new album was released today, as fans continue to anticipate the release of the lead single ‘Boys With Luv’ featuring Halsey.

But it’s not just Halsey who stars on the new album, with Ed Sheeran also a contributor after helping the boys pen the song ‘Make It Right’.

BTS New Album: 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' - Release Date, Tracklist And More

The South Korean boy band have confirmed the tune was written with Ed, after teasing they’d been working together last year.

Ed told Heat in 2018: “I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day. I really like BTS though, I think they’re great.”

And in December Suga proved they'd put the plans in motion as he tweeted Ed with a picture of a song they were creating, captioning it: "This is for you."

Following the album's release Ed showed he was listening to the new creation in an Instagram post, writing alongside it: "This is the first K pop song I’ve had the honour of helping write. Check out the rest of the project too. Well done @bts.bighitofficial."

'Make It Right' is described as a “delicate” collaboration, while the overall theme of 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' is said to be a “nod to the band’s past while showcasing their maturity and newfound understanding of love and the ever-widening world around them.”

The description adds: “The tracks have a clear message; Finding joy in love and reaching out to the world.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News